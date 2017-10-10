Weinstein Scandal: Both The Right And The Left Need To Address The Sexual Predators In Their Midst [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Max Mundan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

When the news recently broke of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s 30-year history of gross sexual misconduct and subsequent fall from grace, right-wing news organizations and talking heads suddenly became practically giddy in their rush to politicize the news. They jumped on the story like hungry, wild animals and have been riding it non-stop for several days now.

At last, they must have thought, here is a story that exposes the sanctimonious hypocrisy of not only the liberal Hollywood elite, but also that of the power players in the upper echelons of the Democratic Party. You see, Weinstein was not only one of the most high-powered, respected and famous producers in the film industry, he was also a major donor to both Democratic political candidates and causes. According to an article in Business Insider, Weinstein donated close to $1,000,000 since 2010.

Breitbart News, the Steve Bannon-led online propaganda mouthpiece for Trumpism (if not always Trump himself), has been posting eight to 10 stories a day critical of the Hollywood establishment. They have even called out stars like Meryl Streep and Judi Dench personally for what they see as the stars failure to denounce Weinstein, while at the same time the stars publicly criticized President Trump whenever they had the chance to do so. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., has also been on the front lines in the battle against liberal hypocrisy. He has been tweeting at everyone from Michael Moore to Hillary Clinton to Saturday Night Live, demanding that they publicly condemn Harvey Weinstein.

Weird, Hillary has been really quiet about Harvey Weinstein. You would think she would be all Over this. #WhatHappened? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2017

Now, before I go any further, let me make one thing clear. If even a small percentage of the allegations that women have been making against Weinstein are true, and I have no reason to believe they are not, then he is obviously a vicious misogynist, a dangerous sexual predator of the most loathsome variety, and he deserves every indignity, humiliation and loss of money and status that are surely coming his way.

He supports the same Democratic candidates and causes as I do, but the last thing we on the left need is someone like Weinstein on our side. Hollywood insiders who have known of this behavior for decades, and there have been many, have a lot to answer for that they have failed to make this information public.

I have no doubt in my mind that there are plenty of sexual predators still working in Hollywood who have yet to be exposed but desperately need to be. While there are many people in the film business whose careers depend on keeping quiet, the silence of the powerful on this subject can be explained by nothing other than simple cowardice.

That being said, however, the right wing media needs to slow way down with the charge of “hypocrisy.” It shouldn’t be forgotten that it was the “leftist” media who have exposed and are responsible for his downfall. It wasn’t Breitbart or InfoWars that took Weinstein down, it was the “liberal” New York Times, one of the mainstream news sources President Trump is always decrying as “fake news.” Conversely, when evidence emerged before the election of Trump’s own history of sexual misconduct, did the right-wing media hold him accountable for his actions? Hardly. They excused his behavior, they justified it, they explained it away, they claimed the women were liars. When Harvey Weinstein was exposed as a monster, the left immediately kicked him to the curb. When Donald Trump was similarly exposed, the right elected him president.

Sexual predators need to be shunned and destroyed wherever they are found, regardless of what political party they support or philosophy they espouse. Members of the right-wing media, though, need to take a long look in the mirror before they start calling the other side hypocrites.

