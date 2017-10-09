J.J. Watt An ‘American Folk Hero’: Houston Texans Defensive End Is Sidelined By Knee Fracture [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans NFL team, was extolled as an “American folk hero” by NBC Sports commentators, and received a standing ovation from the crowd, as he was helped off the field. Watt reportedly has a tibial plateau fracture after last night’s game. It is being reported J.J. will likely be out for the rest of the season according to NFL.

To say the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt is an American folk hero is not an exaggeration. J.J. Watt is not just a football hero. Watt is also a hero in real life, raising over $37 million last month for hurricane victims. J.J. volunteered nearly all his spare time at shelters last month as well.

Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watts explained his strategy to NFL. The Houston Texans legend plans to make sure relief gets to the people in Houston who need it most, and funds are used in the most practical way.

“I’m going to get the best organizations in each category that I want to help. Things like rebuilding houses. Things like food. Things like schools for the kids. Making sure that we take care of all these different areas.”

J.J. Watt definitely looks the part of an American folk hero. The larger than life Houston Texans defensive end stands 6’5″ and weighs 290 pounds according to ESPN. This big Houston Texans player’s blond hair, thick blond beard, and piercing blue eyes make him an impressive sight.

J.J. Watt was named the #03 of the top 100 players in 2016. This tall Texan’s skills are legendary, and some say without precedent in the game. Houston’s number 99 is definitely one of the best to ever grace an NFL football field.

J.J. Watt’s American folk hero status can also be attributed to Houston Texans’ fans who keep his legend alive. J.J. Watt is adored in Houston, and throughout America as a legendary football player, and a larger than life American folk hero.

Now J.J. Watt has suffered yet another career-threatening injury. Last season a back injury robbed Houston Texans fans of the opportunity to see this giant of a man play football. J.J. Watt “used to never miss games,” stated SB Nation, but now “injuries have derailed” The Houston Texans’ defensive end yet again.

J.J. Watt, who is in his seventh season with the Houston Texans and only 28-years-old, was only able to play in three games last season, due to a back injury. This season J.J. Watt has been injured again and will only have 5 games this season because now he has broken his tibia.

Some Say J.J. Watt could be looking at the end of an absolutely brilliant career with the Houston Texans. Is this great American folk hero out of the game for good? While many are speculating, it’s never smart to bet against an American folk hero, especially one with as many praying fans as J.J. Watt.

J.J. Watt’s tibial plateau fracture is serious, especially coupled with his back trouble but it is too soon to speculate if the legendary American folk hero will be returning to the Houston Texans’ line in the future.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

J.J. Watt Injury Update: How Is He Doing After Raising Millions With His Hurricane Harvey Foundation?

Deshaun Watson’s First Victory In The NFL Didn’t Come With Ease — Texans Win 13-9

NFL Expert Picks Week 5: ESPN Experts Picking Seahawks To Beat Rams, Dolphins Over Titans

J.J. Watt is an American folk hero, beloved in Houston, and Texans are praying for Watt’s full recovery.

[Featured Image by Eric Christian Smith/AP Images]