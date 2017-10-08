Microsoft Surface Pro Won’t Be Abandoned [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Some people just don’t like Microsoft no matter how hard they try or how much they innovate. This week’s anti-Microsoft rumor is that they will abandon all Surface hardware by 2019, including the wildly successful Surface Pro. The Register has the news.

“Microsoft will quit its loss-making Surface hardware business by 2019, according to execs from PC manufacturers and a channel watcher.”

The article adds that while talking at a forum in Venice, Italy, Canalys CEO Steve Brazier indicated that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella would exit the line because he’s more of a “software and cloud guy.” Some news outlets ran this as if it were the absolute truth. Of course, even for those who don’t know much about Microsoft, one minute of research would prove the notion of Microsoft abandoning the Surface line to be totally ridiculous.

First of all, the Surface line, especially the Surface Pro, has been a huge success for Microsoft. It brought the company back to relevancy after the disastrous Windows Vista debacle last decade. Though Microsoft didn’t initially win over consumers with the Surface (running on Windows RT) or the first two Surface Pro devices, they hit gold in June of 2014 with the Surface Pro 3.

Engadget gave the Surface Pro 3 a near-perfect review and wondered if the Surface Pro 3 was the first tablet that could actually replace your laptop. The answer, according to many consumers, was that it definitely could. You have probably noticed that within the past couple of years, you have seen a lot of people at Starbucks with Surface Pro devices instead of the MacBook or MacBook Pro.

In October of 2016, Digital Trends noted that while iPad sales were decreasing, Microsoft’s Surface business was booming.

“According to figures released for its most recent quarter, sales of Surface devices have jumped by a notable 38 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago,” reported columnist Trevor Mogg, adding that the Surface Book, Surface Pro 4, and Surface 3 tablets pulled in $926 million from July 1 to September 30 in 2016.

While the popularity of the Surface Book and the new Surface Laptop have been questioned, Microsoft has done well enough with its Surface Pro computers to keep the line going for a while. Of course, there appeared to be one major blip on the overall Surface meter when Consumer Reports took away their recommendation for the entire Surface line.

As the Inquisitr wrote a couple months back, the Surface Book and some Surface Pro units certainly had quality control issues. However, Consumer Reports is basing their decision on everything before the release of the Surface Pro 4, Surface Pro 2017, and Surface Laptop — all which have been well received without too many consumer complaints.

If the Surface Pro was hurting Microsoft, why is just about every other company coming out with Surface Pro clone devices? HP has released the HP Spectre X2, Samsung has put out the Galaxy Book, and Lenovo has tried to challenge Microsoft with the Miix 720. Let’s just say that Microsoft still towers above the competition.

Microsoft is rumored to put out the Surface Book 2 at the beginning of November or at the latest, early 2017. Then, there will be the updated Surface Pro in 2018. Will it be called the Surface Pro 6 or just the Surface Pro 2018? Whatever it’s called, Microsoft will undoubtedly thrive in the marketplace despite all the fake news and haters trying to rain on their Surface parade.

