‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ With Chris Pratt And Kurt Russell Returns The Spirit Of The 80s [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Chris Pratt and Kurt Russell is a joy to watch. From the soundtrack and concept art to the larger than life characters portrayed by A-list actors, this movie is pure viewing pleasure.

Chris Pratt has the central role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill is a confident guy, but his dad portrayed by Kurt Russell takes confidence to a whole other level. Kurt Russell’s character is called Ego and there is a reason for that.

Kurt Russell’s character Ego is a god, “little g” as Kurt Russell points out, as well as the father of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill. Sylvester Stallone, another great veteran actor, has a smaller but equally well-played role as Stakar Ogord.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is fun, meaningful, and joyous. It is a complete escape from the daily grind. There is a certain optimistic joy of living put forward in Guardians of the Galaxy, that few contemporary movies capture.

If seeing Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone isn’t enough of a blast from the past, the soundtrack will sweep viewers back to the 1980s with some of the greatest classic rock tunes ever written.

Simultaneously, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldana thrusts viewers into a bright and amazing future. The artwork and futuristic sets are simply gorgeous.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista are Peter Quill, Gamora, and Drax while Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper do the voiceovers for Rocket and Baby Groot. The returning Guardians of the Galaxy cast makes up the core team.

While the action in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is intense, it isn’t terrifying, though perhaps it should be. The confidence exuded by Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, the humor of Dave Bautista’s Drax, and the sheer adorableness of Vin Diesel’s Baby Groot keep the serious moments from weighing this film down.

Vin Diesel is Baby Groot and Bradley Cooper portrays Rocket the Raccoon. Both voiceovers are masterful, as they make Groot and Rocket come to life seamlessly.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won 88 percent of the audience votes on Rotten Tomatoes, and 82 percent of the critics rated the film fresh. While it wasn’t a clean sweep, most people found the second Guardians of the Galaxy captivating.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is not only better than the first film of the franchise, it is tremendously enjoyable in contrast to other recent movies. In most ways, it is a feel-good summer movie that pulls in nostalgia for the 1980s, with its tremendously upbeat classic rock soundtrack.

Still, Guardians of the Galaxy with Chris Pratt, Kirk Russell, Sylvester Stallone, and Dave Bautista has deeper meanings for those who look for them. The message is warm, loving, and positive, injecting a bit of strength, confidence, and optimism into the viewer’s day.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 with Chris Pratt and Kirk Russell brings back the joyous spirit of the 80s.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starring Chris Pratt is now available on Redbox.

[Featured Image by Vianney Le Caer/AP Images]