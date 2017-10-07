Green Bay Packers Must Have Strong Run Game To Defeat Dallas Cowboys [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are once again headed on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. It is a game that fans of both teams have been waiting for since last years NFC Divisional Playoff game. Green Bay went into Dallas and pulled off a major upset, with Mason Crosby nailing a field goal as time expired to end the Cowboys’ season.

Now, the Cowboys will want revenge. Green Bay is currently 3-1 on the season, while the Cowboys have a 2-2 record. While the Packers may have a better record, there are some big questions surrounding the health of their roster right now.

Ty Montgomery may end up missing this week’s game, which would put a lot of pressure on the Packers’ offense. Rodgers will not be able to single-handedly beat the Cowboys this time around, which means that the Green Bay running game has to have a strong performance.

If Montgomery is unable to play, that will leave the running duties to rookies Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones. Williams could miss the game as well with a knee injury, although many think he will end up playing. Jones was forced into action last Thursday against the Chicago Bears and showed a lot of potential as well.

#Packers RB Ty Montgomery's desire to play with broken ribs never seemed realistic. He is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/JtKelAW69X — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 6, 2017

Jones carried the football 13 times for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. Rodgers made it clear that he was comfortable with Jones in the backfield, which could result in more playing time. Williams has been widely thought of as the Packers’ best “pure runner” on their roster.

Dallas is currently giving up 107.5 yards per game to the run. They are ranked No. 16 defensively against the run this season, which could bode well for the Packers’ chances to get their ground game going.

On the chance that Montgomery is able to play, there are quite a few reasons to think that the Packers will be just fine. If he is healthy enough to take the field, he will be able to make an impact on the game. Montgomery started the Chicago game strong with five carries for 28 yards, but the injury ended his game.

No matter which running back receives the bulk of the carries, the Packers need them to have a good game. Rodgers will be able to carry the majority of the offensive workload, but Green Bay needs to keep the Dallas defense honest. Opening up big plays down the field by establishing the running game is likely going to be Mike McCarthy’s goal.

Expect to see Montgomery end up missing this week’s game. Assuming that happens, Williams and Jones will be able to put up a good outing for Green Bay. Whether it will be enough to knock the Cowboys off, however, will not be known until Sunday afternoon.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers or Dallas Cowboys will win this week’s game? What do you think of the Packers’ running back situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by David Goldman/AP Images]