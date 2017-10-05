Meghan Markle Is Perfect For Prince Harry And The Monarchy, Here’s Why [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Devina Belle and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is still relatively fresh, but it seems to be getting serious pretty fast. New reports about the couple are released almost on a daily basis. To be fair, it is quite exciting to see a woman like Markle tied to the royal prince. If speculation is true and the couple is engaged, the Suits actress could solidify Prince Charles’ streamlined monarchy. The royal family may be the one to benefit from Prince Harry’s relationship with Markle rather than the other way around.

Markle’s Spot On Prince Charle’s Streamlined Royal Family

News of Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry is pertinent to the stability and future of the British Monarchy since the couple seems to be getting serious with each other. There have been several tell-tale signs already that Prince Harry and the royal family are invested in the relationship. For instance, Kensington Palace has intervened to defend Markle from defamatory articles published by the media, reported the New York Post.

According to the Express, Prince Charles has made a point of streamlining the royal family to focus mainly on the members in line for immediate succession, who are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton. As the Mirror reports, the royal heir initiated his plans during the Diamond Jubilee back in 2012, in which members of the extended royal family were not invited to attend any of the main events. Therefore, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding does take place, the Suits star will be part of Charles’ streamlined version of the royal family, along with any children who are born out of their union.

What Meghan Markle Can Do For The Monarchy

His Royal Highness’ decision to concentrate on immediate successors is not popular with the extended royal family. Nevertheless, it may be a smart move since royal watchers are most interested in the core members of the monarchy. According to E! News, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are not very popular in the U.K. However, streamlining the royal family gives people a clear picture of the future after Prince Charles is king. That future is Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are very popular worldwide.

Prince Harry, in his own right, is loved by the public as well. Both the princes have followed in their mother Princess Diana’s footsteps and have chosen to live as she did during her lifetime.

Prince Harry, being the spare, could solidify his father’s claim to the throne if he marries Markle. The actress would firmly bring the British Monarchy into the future and a step away from its sordid past. Markle does not entirely meet the traditional requirements of a royal bride. According to the Daily Beast, her mixed race would be somewhat of a taboo for the Monarchy. Meghan’s father is Caucasian and her mother, Doria, is African American.

The Suits star is not shy about being biracial, either. She proudly speaks about her heritage as shown by her interview with Elle magazine in 2015.

“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”

Contrary to popular belief, Markle being biracial is the main reason the monarchy should welcome her with open arms. Including Prince Harry’s new love into the royal fold will help the Monarchy reflect Britain’s diverse society. It may not be a perfect reflection, but it is a good start. If Prince Harry does marry Meghan Markle, it could show young Britons that their royal family is committed to change and done with traditions that exclude certain people.

Prince Charles marrying Camilla Parker Bowles opened the royal family to accept divorcees. Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton showed that the monarchy accepts everyone, not just those of royal blood. If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed, the British royal family would show their country and the world that they look past race and focus on the person. A wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make the monarchy entirely inclusive.

