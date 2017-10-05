Is Rex Tillerson Next To Discover That Donald Trump’s White House Has A Revolving Door? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been at the center of two news stories this week. As reported by the Inquisitr, Tillerson was in high-level discussions with China over North Korea when Trump launched another Twitter tirade. On this occasion, Trump publicly derided Tillerson’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between the U.S. and the man Donald Trump has dubbed “the little rocket man,” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Tillerson was reportedly furious that Trump had undermined him, and numerous news reports suggested that he would be the latest figure to leave the White House after clashing with the president.

As reported by the Washington Post, those reports led to the extraordinary sight of Tillerson making a public statement to say that he supports President Trump. In most circumstances, seeing a Secretary of State declare loyalty to the President of the United States would be extraordinary. The American people would expect any member of the administration to be loyal to the president. The simple fact is that these are not normal circumstances, and Donald Trump is no normal president.

Tillerson’s extraordinary statement came on the back of an NBC News report that suggested he had been on the verge of resigning from the Trump administration. It was also alleged that Tillerson had called Trump a “moron.”

Tillerson denied that he would resign and stated that he supported Trump’s foreign policy agenda. According to CNN, Tillerson’s days in the White House are numbered. They claim that Tillerson has been “undermined and humiliated” by President Trump, and that the two men are constantly at loggerheads.

Trump has even handed key foreign policy briefs to his son-in-law Jared Kushner, a man with no foreign policy or political experience. Numerous reports suggest that Tillerson will be the next to join the very long list of people who have been shown the White House’s revolving door during the first year of the Trump administration.

Will Trump Be Forced To Fire Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner?

If the situation between Trump and Tillerson wasn’t extraordinary enough, it is being suggested that Donald Trump could be forced to fire his daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The controversy surrounding Kushner’s contacts with Russian officials continues to grow. The allegations that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to undermine Hillary Clinton’s election chances just will not go away. Kushner is a central figure in that drama.

As reported by USA Today, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are now caught up in an e-mail scandal similar to the one that haunted Hillary Clinton. Many will recall that Donald Trump branded Clinton “crooked” over the issue.

Almost as damaging are the claims that Trump broke nepotism rules when he appointed Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as White House advisors. Neither Ivanka Trump or Kushner had any political experience when appointed by Donald Trump. Politico suggests that Trump acted illegally with these appointments.

In essence, it is suggested that Trump acted against legislation banning president’s from employing members of their family, even in an unpaid capacity. After a Freedom of Information request, it has emerged that a Department of Justice official drafted a memo overruling the previous precedent on presidential nepotism.

As recently as 2009, the Obama White House was told that the law did not permit President Obama to employ his half-sister on a commission on White House Fellowships. Obama was also advised that he could not appoint his brother-in-law to a commission on physical fitness.

In recent history, Presidents Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan were all advised it would be illegal to appoint family members to White House roles. Yet when it comes to Donald Trump he seems to be allowed to play by a different set of rules.

The list of those who have been shown the door during the Trump administration continues to grow. Rex Tillerson, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner could well be next.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]