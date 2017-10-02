Chicago Bears: Predictions For Mitchell Trubisky’s Debut [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Mitchell Trubisky has officially been named the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback for their Week 5 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. That’s right, head coach John Fox has finally made the move to bench Mike Glennon in favor of the rookie. Chicago fans could not be more excited about the move.

After sticking with Glennon through the first four games of the season and earning a 1-3 record, the Bears will turn to their future. Chicago traded up and gave up quite a few assets to draft Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. It was a move that many criticized, but after a strong preseason, there are a lot of mixed opinions on the young quarterback out of North Carolina.

Chicago does have a good ground game to help take pressure off of their young quarterback. Jordan Howard has emerged as one of the NFL’s most talented running backs, while rookie Tarik Cohen has taken the league by storm as a lethal dual-threat back.

Going up against a strong Minnesota defense certainly isn’t an easy debut for Trubisky. He will be pressured all game long, while trying to make plays against one of the league’s top playmaking secondaries.

All of that being said, what predictions can be made for Trubisky’s NFL debut against the Vikings?

Mitchell Trubisky will start Monday night vs. Vikings. ????: https://t.co/rrjZjnTfQ4 pic.twitter.com/Kba97NtW0J — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2017

He Will Throw for 200 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Trubisky isn’t going to have a massive first game, but he will put up solid numbers with 200 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago doesn’t have a lot of targets for him to use, but Zach Miller and Kendall Wright will be two of his top targets. Cohen could become a threat in the passing game out of the backfield as well.

Trubisky Will Throw Two Interceptions

While he will have solid numbers outside of this stat, Trubisky is going to throw two interceptions. As a rookie going up against a defense like the Vikings have, he will make an error or two under pressure that Minnesota will capitalize on.

He Will Immediately Improve the Bears’ Leadership

He may make some mistakes throughout the course of the game, but Trubisky will assume a leadership role immediately. His teammates have quietly been rooting for him to start and now they get their wish. Trubisky will come in and become a vocal leader right off the bat.

He Will Start His Career with a Tough Loss, But Show Big Potential

Chicago is not going to knock off the Vikings in primetime with a rookie quarterback. He isn’t going to get a win, but he will show the bright future that the Bears are hoping to have with him. Trubisky will have some growing pains, but the job is his and he will not let it go anytime soon.

Do you think Mitchell Trubisky can pull off an upset over the Vikings this week? What other predictions would you add to the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

