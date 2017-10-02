Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New England Patriots: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 5 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots are set to square off in NFL Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football. It is a game that brings a lot of intrigue and should end up being a good matchup. Both teams are entering this week with two wins, although the Buccaneers have only lost one game against the Patriots’ two losses.

Jameis Winston and Tom Brady are both high-profile quarterbacks with big arms. Both offenses are high-caliber offenses that are capable of putting points up in bunches. If you like high-scoring football, this is the game to watch, as both defenses have struggled early on this season as well.

Needless to say, the Patriots will be looking to get back on track after a shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay is coming off of a tough win over the New York Giants, but are still flying under-the-radar.

It will be an interesting game for many reasons but should be the best Thursday game that the NFL has had this season. Most of the time, the Thursday night games are one-sided, but these two teams could put on quite a show.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots’ game on Thursday night?

Jameis Winston: 6th career game with 3 Pass TD. The only player with more in Bucs history is Brad Johnson (8) pic.twitter.com/mYWJP21Zr9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2017

DeSean Jackson Breaks Out for 125 Yards, Two Touchdowns

When he was signed in free agency this offseason, many thought DeSean Jackson would have a huge year in Tampa Bay. That has not been the case through the first three weeks, but he will get on track against New England. Jackson will rack up at least 125 yards and two touchdowns to show why the Buccaneers brought him in.

New England Will Rack Up 150 Yards, Two Touchdowns on the Ground

Tom Brady is normally thought of first when the Patriots’ offense comes up. While the passing game is by far the most dangerous threat that New England has, they have a few very talented running backs. Those running backs will come together this week to rack up at least 150 yards and two touchdowns.

TNF 10/05/17

BUCCANEERS vs PATRIOTS pic.twitter.com/nfwmo2U0na — Deion Freeman. (@DeionFreeman) September 29, 2017

Tampa Bay Forces Three Turnovers

New England is not known for turning the football over, but the Buccaneers will find a way to do just that. Tampa Bay will force at least three turnovers this week. They have the pieces to put pressure on Brady and their secondary will take advantage of some rare mistakes from the superstar quarterback.

Tampa Bay Will Win by At Least 10 Points

Heading into this week’s matchup, many are favoring the Patriots. Tampa Bay doesn’t mind playing the role of underdog and will come out on top. It will be a high-scoring, entertaining game, but the Buccaneers will end up winning by at least 10 points when everything is said and done.

Do you think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New England Patriots will win this week’s game? What are your final score predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Chris O’Meara/AP Images]