Green Bay Packers: Things To Watch In Week 5 Vs. Cowboys [Opinion]

The Green Bay Packers are heading into Week 5 with a 3-1 record after their 35-14 beatdown of the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the Packers have suffered from injury after injury already this season. Aaron Rodgers and company have taken the “next man up” approach, but facing a Dallas Cowboys team will not be easy unless the Packers’ health improves.

That being said, the Cowboys have quite a few flaws as well. After falling at home to the Los Angeles Rams this week, there are serious questions about whether the Cowboys are a legitimate playoff contender.

Heading to Dallas for a rematch of the classic NFC Divisional playoff game from last season will be a major test for the Packers. If they can pass it, they will rise up the NFL power rankings. If they are unable to pass it, however, they will once again be faced with criticism and doubt like they were following their loss on the road to the Atlanta Falcons.

Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, there are quite a few things for Packers’ fans to be on the lookout for. A lof of those things have to do with the offense, but there are a few key things to watch for on the defensive front as well.

All of that being said, what five things should Green Bay Packers’ fans watch out for this week against the Cowboys?

Will Ty Montgomery Be Healthy Enough to Make an Impact?

After seeing Ty Montgomery go down with broken ribs last week, there is a chance he will be able to play this week. If he does suit up, will he be able to make an impact? That will be a major key for the Packers against a fairly weak Dallas defense.

Can the Offensive Line Continue Keeping Rodgers Upright?

Due to the injuries that the Packers have had on the offensive line, Aaron Rodgers has received more pressure than normal. He has taken more hits, and there is concern surrounding that within the Packers’ organization. Green Bay has done a good job for what they have had to work with so far, but they need to continue doing so this week against the Cowboys.

Can Green Bay Pressure Dak Prescott and Force Turnovers?

Last Thursday showed how dominant the Packers’ defense is capable of being. Yes, they were playing Mike Glennon, but the way that they swarmed to the football, put pressure on the quarterback, and forced turnovers was still impressive. Dak Prescott is a different beast, however, and the Packers will need their defense to step up in order to come away with a win.

Is Martellus Bennett Ready to Break Out?

Martellus Bennett was a surprise free agency signing for the Packers. He was expected to make a major impact immediately for Green Bay, but that did not end up happening. Bennett has struggled early on with the Packers, but this week would be a perfect time to break out.

