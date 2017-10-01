Los Angeles Rams Are A True Contender With Goff, Gurley Leading The Way [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Coming into the 2017 NFL season, very few would have believed that the Los Angeles Rams would be a contender in the NFC. Sean McVay has completely changed the culture is L.A. and has the Rams at 3-1 after their huge Week 4 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Now, there is no way to dismiss the Rams as a team to watch.

Jared Goff and Todd Gurley have come out strong to start the season and the Rams’ defense has been impressive as well. As long as the Rams continue playing the consistent brand of football they have been playing so far, they are a serious contender to make a run into the playoffs.

Gurley, in particular, has been a superstar for the Rams this season. After a disappointing second season last year, he has come out of the gates looking to prove a point. Through the first four games of the season, Gurley has racked up 362 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Even more impressing than the rushing statistics for Gurley is the development that he has shown as a receiver out of the backfield in McVay’s offense. He has totaled 20 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Having that kind of a weapon for Goff out of the backfield has renovated the Rams’ offense.

Todd Gurley has a receiving TD in three straight games. He didn't have a receiving TD in his career prior to this stretch. pic.twitter.com/qNCJBjmHd1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2017

Similarly, Goff was facing major doubt coming off of a rookie season that was underwhelming, to say the least. He has lit opposing defenses up this season with 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception. His ability to take care of the football has taken his game to the next level and his confidence is through the roof.

As for the Rams’ defense, coming into Week 4, they were ranked No. 11 against the pass. Their run defense has a bit of work to do, ranked No. 28 in the league coming into this week’s game.

That being said, the Rams appear to have the makeup of a playoff contending team. They have knocked off the Cowboys, 49ers, and Colts, although the last two teams aren’t anything to write home about. L.A. also lost a tough battle to the Washington Redskins by just seven points.

FINAL FROM DALLAS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HLSDa8nQOy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 1, 2017

It will be interesting to see whether the Rams can keep this level of play up moving forward this season. They are a young team with a first-year head coach that came into the season as underdogs and completely embraced that role.

Expect to see the Rams continue to play well moving forward as long as Gurley and Goff can keep up the production that they have had through the first four weeks. They are nowhere close to being Super Bowl contenders, but the playoffs could be a very good possibility.

[Featured Image by Michael Ainsworth/AP Images]