iPhone 8 Slow Sales Stories Are Nothing But Clickbait [Opinion]

You probably heard about it by now. Sales for the iPhone 8 are slow, even desperately so. Fortune even describes the “poor” sales as a real problem.

“By the end of its first weekend on store shelves, Apple’s iPhone 8 could only muster a 0.3% international market share across all iOS-based devices, according to new data from researcher Localytics. Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus was able to capture 0.4% of the iOS market, the company’s data shows.”

Even the Guardian said that muted reaction and small lines lead to questions over demand for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Well, duh!! Why would there be high demand for the iPhone 8 when the iPhone X is coming in just another month? Why judge Apple’s current state of success on a smartphone that nobody expected huge sales from in the first place?

The iPhone X is the iPhone people have wanted for years. It has a 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 pixel resolution Super Retina OLED display, which is the largest we’ve ever seen on an iPhone. Because it’s an edge-to-edge display without much bezel space, the iPhone X is still close in size to the iPhone 7, which only has a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone X is powered by a new A11 neural bionic processor. It also has a glass body and is capable of being charged wirelessly with an optional charging pad.

Hands-on reviews of the iPhone X suggest Apple’s upcoming mega-smartphone is worth the wait. Digital Trends summarizes what a lot of those who tried the iPhone X are saying.

“Apple’s smartphone of the future may be your future smartphone. And the future looks bright indeed.”

The article especially praises the gorgeous 5.8-inch screen and the speedy Face ID. So, common sense says that the reason there have been no super-sized lines at the Apple Store is because people are waiting to line up on November 3 for the biggest iPhone launch in 10 years. But don’t tell journalists that. Many need to score page hits in order to pay their bills. But at least they could make their clickbait a little less obvious.

As the Inquisitr has noted recently, perhaps the big concern with Apple right now should be with the botched launch of the Apple Watch Series 3. Many who purchased the cellular version of the Watch weren’t able to get their new device working for days. However, complaining that Apple is somehow suffering because of low demand for the iPhone 8 is not only taking the situation out of context, but it’s absolute clickbait.

