New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara Is Emerging As A Star [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Alvin Kamara may not have been viewed as the likely star in the New Orleans Saints’ backfield prior to the start of the season, but has certainly become a focal point for Sean Payton and company. Following the Saints’ impressive Week 4 domination of the Miami Dolphins, Kamara can officially be called an emerging star for the Saints’ offense.

Against the Dolphins, Kamara carried the football five times for 25 yards, but has a massive game as a receiver with 10 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. He is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses as a receiver. His speed allows him to make big plays in the open field, as well as get around the edge when most running back could not.

New Orleans has a three-headed monster in their backfield that Payton still has not figured out how to use completely. Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson are the other two backs that are available for the Saints, with Peterson seeming like the odd man out at this point in time.

Standing in at 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Kamara has received some criticism for his size. Many have said that he is not going to be capable of handling an every down workload. Others have said that he will not be able to survive the beating that NFL running backs take on a week-to-week basis.

Despite all of the critics and doubters, Kamara has quickly become one of Drew Brees’ most dangerous weapons.

Alvin Kamara made a huge impact today pic.twitter.com/S9qdvxiNIB — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 1, 2017

At this point in the season, the Saints have a 2-2 record and are looking like a much-improved team. Their defense has looked much stronger than it has in recent years as well. Brees and the Saints’ offense has had some consistency issues, but they are still a very dangerous unit that will put up points.

If the Saints are going to make a run at contending for a playoff spot, Kamara will need to continue playing at his current level. He may not become the Saints’ go-to runner, but the threat that he provides as a receiver will be extremely useful. Kamara was also lined up as a wide receiver on quite a few plays, which forces opposing defenses into difficult situations as well.

Alvin Kamara is too good. pic.twitter.com/ximRxtjepE — Houston Kress (@VolRumorMill) October 1, 2017

Needless to say, the Saints should feel very good about drafting Kamara with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is still a bit handcuffed with the other running backs in New Orleans, but is slowly forcing the coaching staff to put him in on more plays each week.

Expect to see Kamara continue to receive an increased workload moving forward. After this week’s performance, the Saints’ coaching staff cannot afford to hold him back any longer. Kamar may not become a superstar in the future, but he has a good chance to become one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league in the near future.

