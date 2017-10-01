Mayor In Puerto Rico Who Bashed Trump Neglected To Attend FEMA Meetings Set Up To Disperse Help [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Many hearts and prayers go out to the people of Puerto Rico from all around the world as they have the unthinkable task of rebuilding their island home from scratch after they were devastated by Hurricane Maria. In the midst of all of this chaos and sadness stands a very angry mayor, who has seemingly become the spokesperson in charge of bashing Trump and the U.S. government’s relief effort.

The mayor of San Juan Puerto Rico has taken time out to bash Trump and the United States for what she perceives as their lack of help. At the same time, she’s not attended the meetings set up for the town’s government by FEMA. These important meetings are designed for coordinating the dispersing of help to the communities.

While Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is making a name for herself with her dramatic “people are dying” speeches, a mayor from a neighboring town is not only giving Trump and the U.S. praise for their relief efforts, he had something to say about Cruz. The mayor of Guaynabo, Angel Perez Otero, spoke with reporters and told them that FEMA has held several meetings with U.S. military officials to coordinate the relief issues and Cruz hasn’t attended these meetings, according to the Washington Examiner.

Perez Otero said the other mayors are participating in these meetings, but Cruz is not. Guaynabo is the city that is adjacent to the city of San Juan, where Cruz is mayor. That city sits in praise of the effort coming from the U.S. and Trump. The governor of Puerto Rico has also been passing along his praise for the effort made by the U.S. government over the past few days, but it seems Cruz has become the fly in the ointment today.

Geraldo Rivera, who is on location in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, questioned Cruz live on Fox News Sunday morning about her “people are dying” accusations. He basically said people haven’t died from lack of help. She minced her words calling dying a continuum. She didn’t say people have died, she believes people will without help. Taking a snapshot with Geraldo, which is seen below, Cruz looks like she enjoying the limelight with that smile on her face. She doesn’t look too concerned about her outrageous claims standing next to the iconic reporter.

Twitchy is reporting that Geraldo Rivera has “come to Donald Trump’s defense,” after sending out the tweet below.

On the ground I see the suffering-but feel deeply that attacking @realDonaldTrump for the ravages of nature &neglect is politicizing tragedy — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 30, 2017

Some are bashing Geraldo for “taking Trump’s side,” but the majority of the people are not happy with the Cruz mindset and they’ve taken to the social media sites to say so. Some are demanding the people of Puerto Rico chip in and help themselves along with the military personnel sent to the island, like the tweet below.

No. He has done everything he could. PR is ungrateful. Get off your asses and take care of yourselves. — Nancy Mansour (@NancyMansour20) September 30, 2017

Ironically as Cruz spews her views about not getting any help she is seen standing in front of tons of food sent as part of the relief efforts. At one point during her many TV interviews, Cruz was seen wearing a hat with the letters S.O.S. clearly visible. In another city just a stone’s throw away from San Juan, Mayor Perez Otero said he has been in touch with the military, FEMA, and White House officials on a daily basis and they’ve promised: “they won’t leave until Puerto Rico is good.”

Sadly, with all the good work done so far, Cruz has somehow emerged as the face and spokesperson for the island of Puerto Rico. The Washington Examiner wrote: “Despite days of praise for the government’s effort from Puerto Rico’s governor, Yulin Cruz has become the new face of the island in the media with her sharp criticism of the administration’s efforts.”

.@GeraldoRivera confronts San Juan mayor after claiming President Trump’s response is ‘killing us’ pic.twitter.com/YJMLbBTkUk — FOX&friends Weekend (@ffweekend) October 1, 2017

The country was in financial trouble before the hurricane ever hit, said Perez Otero, he also said, “We are receiving a lot of help from FEMA and the Red Cross…there is lots of help coming to us.” It seems as if Cruz has her own agenda going on, whatever that may be because she is not in tune with what the other officials are saying. For lack of a better term, this woman is acting rather entitled for a relief effort venue. The dramatics are stirring up outrage and if that’s what they were meant to do, shame on her, but just the same she’s been successful in doing so.