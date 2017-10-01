After Battle Of Words, San Juan Mayor Shows Trump What True Leadership Is With Just One Photo [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If someone was going to teach Donald Trump a lesson or two about leadership, it had to be San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Trump has been engaged in a war of words with Cruz lately after the Puerto Rican mayor literally pleaded with the American government to provide quick relief to the citizens of her country. She pointed out that “inefficiency and bureaucracy” on the part of Trump’s administration was resulting in the deaths of many Puerto Ricans in a press conference on Friday.

“We are dying here, and I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles. Mayday! We are in trouble. I am going to do what I never thought I would do. I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying. “We are dying, and you are killing us with inefficiency and bureaucracy.”

As much as this statement was an indictment of Donald Trump’s slow response to the relief operations in the island country of Puerto Rico, the San Juan mayor’s conference was a desperate call for help. But instead of treating the request with the seriousness it demanded, Trump sought it fit to rebuke Carmen Yulin Cruz for her “poor” leadership skills on Twitter, according to the IB Times.

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

But while Trump continues to degrade anyone who stands in his way, a simple photo of the San Juan mayor standing waist-deep in water while holding a megaphone to make announcements proved what true leadership is.

I know there are Trump voters who are not okay with him treating Puerto Rico this way (here's the mayor he's attacking). Please speak up. pic.twitter.com/WPveIsKCdi — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 30, 2017

The small island country has been ravaged by Hurricane Maria, with huge sections of the population now without food and water. Conservative estimates predict that the entire population in the island country will be without power for at least another six months, as that is the amount of time it is going to take to repair the severely battered electric grid.

While Donald Trump’s initial response to the disaster in the neighboring country was met with approval, his subsequent stance and the emergent rumor that his trip to a New Jersey golf course delayed the relief operations in San Juan and Puerto Rico have solidified the anger against the U.S. president.

And even as Trump continues to boast about his efficiency in the White House, it appears the criticism is not without merit. The Washington Post confirmed that America’s slow response to the relief operations was exacerbated by Donald Trump’s golfing trip and his explicit unwillingness to treat Puerto Rico with the humanity it deserved.

“Trump did hold a meeting at his golf club that Friday with half a dozen Cabinet officials — including acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, who oversees disaster response — but the gathering was to discuss his new travel ban, not the hurricane. Duke and Trump spoke briefly about Puerto Rico but did not talk again until Tuesday, an administration official said.”

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our "true colors". We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017

[Featured Images by Joe Raedle/Drew Angerer/Getty Images]