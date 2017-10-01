Dwyane Wade Practicing As Cavaliers’ Backup Point Guard, But Will Likely Start [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Dwyane Wade is quickly adjusting to life on the Cleveland Cavaliers. There may be one sudden difference as Wade plays for the Cavaliers.

Dwyane Wade has spent his entire NBA career as a starter with the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. That could change this time for the superstar guard. With the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwyane Wade might become a reserve.

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Dwyane Wade is practicing with the Cavaliers’ reserves as the backup point guard. How long Dwyane Wade works as a backup remains to be seen. It will be left up to Cavaliers’ head coach Tyronn Lue.

Wade told reporters that he has spoken to Lue about his role with the Cavaliers. He kept a few details to himself.

“Me and Ty just talked about role. We didn’t talk about starting or nothing like that. We just talked about what my role can be and pretty much what I’ve always done.”

Aside from his rookie season playing point guard, Dwyane Wade has spent the bulk of his career at shooting guard. Many believe that Wade will wind up being the Cavaliers’ starter at two-guard.

“I’m not focusing on starting at the 2. I’m not focusing on anything. I’m just focused on coming in here, learning the offense, continuing to be one of the guys and figure that Ty, he will figure everything out.”

With the type of offense the Cleveland Cavaliers runs where LeBron James handles the basketball nearly as much as a point guard, Wade’s strength these days is to facilitate an isolation offense. Wade shared ball-handling duties with Jimmy Butler last season on the Chicago Bulls.

Regardless of his strengths, Dwyane Wade would work well at either guard spot for the Cavaliers. The only question is whether or not he should be in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup?

Based on merit and resume alone, Dwyane Wade is a starter. The Cavaliers are somewhat deep in the backcourt. When Wade signed with the Cavaliers (courtesy of ESPN), he joined Derrick Rose, J.R. Smith, and Iman Shumpert as healthy members of the Cavaliers’ backcourt.

Each player is capable to start, and they all have a particular set of abilities. Dwyane Wade, however, can play both guard positions. Derrick Rose can as well, but he is not as strong as Wade is.

The Cavaliers’ group of guards will only become deeper once all-star Isaiah Thomas returns from his injured hip. According to the NBA website, the Cavaliers are hoping that Thomas is available in January for his team debut.

Once Thomas returns, there is a strong chance that he will work his way into the Cavaliers’ starting lineup. If so, that will push whoever is the starting point guard to the bench. That will either be Dwyane Wade or Derrick Rose.

Dwyane Wade may be comfortable coming off the bench as long as it will help the Cavaliers win. His playing time will be close to 24-28 minutes a game. It is also beneficial for Wade to practice with the reserves as he may be asked to become the lead facilitator for the Cavaliers’ second unit whether he starts or not.

"What's it like being with / playing with @KingJames?"@DwyaneWade: it's like peanut butter and jelly. We just go together.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/tSn1ai74pK — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 29, 2017

What will determine things for Dwyane Wade is how well his chemistry is with LeBron James.

According to ESPN, Dwyane Wade has been working out with LeBron James in the latter part of the offseason, perhaps as a way to regain some continuity. It must be noted that despite Wade and LeBron spending four seasons together with the Miami Heat, three seasons have been apart.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have to once again get acquainted with each other on the basketball court. Their games are different than from their tenure together with the Heat.

Dwyane Wade is not as quick as he once was, but he has improved his perimeter shot. LeBron James has also become perimeter-oriented. Their games should compliment each other well enough.

Being the Cleveland Cavaliers’ starter at shooting guard is most likely in Dwyane Wade’s future.

[Featured Image by Tim Warner/Getty Images]