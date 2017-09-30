New York Giants: Four Reasons It’s Not Time To Panic Just Yet [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Eli Manning and the New York Giants were viewed as a Super Bowl contender prior to the start of the 2017 NFL season. Unfortunately, they have not lived up to that expectation just yet. New York has gotten off to a 0-3 start and the fan base is already beginning to worry about their team.

While the start isn’t what the Giants were hoping for, it is a bit too early to begin panicking. There is still a lot of talent on the roster and quite a few teams have gotten off to 0-3 starts and come back to make the playoffs.

At this point in time, the Giants have seen nearly every player that was poised to take a leap up disappoint. Paul Perkins has been unable to get things going on the ground, while Manning has struggled through the air. Brandon Marshall also hasn’t been able to make the kind of impact that the Giants were hoping for.

New York won’t have an easy road back to Super Bowl contention, but it’s too early to give up. There are quite a few reasons to believe that the Giants will find their way back from this rough start.

All of that being said, what five reasons can be given to support the statement that it is not time to panic about the Giants just yet?

Eli Manning: 'Everyone has to be a little smarter' with penalties https://t.co/qCI7BhxvDq #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/rJajrG4Ted — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) September 26, 2017

Eli Manning Is Not Done

Manning has not looked like the star quarterback that many thought he would with all of the weapons that the Giants have given him. He has thrown just four touchdowns, while also tossing four interceptions. Even though he isn’t off to a great start, Manning is not done and will get his act together.

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Still in Town

There may be concerns about his maturity level, but there is no denying that Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the biggest playmakers in the NFL. He has caught 13 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the two games he has played this year. Beckham is still a top-notch offensive weapon and will have a big season.

New York’s Defense Is Much Better Than They Have Played

Part of the reason that the Giants were expected to contend in the NFC was because of their defense. They have struggled a bit early on this year, ranking dead last against the run, although they are No. 6 against the pass. New York’s defense is better than it has played and it will get things together in the coming weeks.

Underperforming Offensive Players Will Figure It Out

Obviously, we are talking about both Perkins and Marshall in this point. Perkins was expected to have a big year, but has gotten off to a slow start just like Marshall. Perkins is too talented not to get the ground game jumpstarted and Marshall has always found ways to make a major impact everywhere he has been.

Expect to see the Giants bounce back in the next few weeks and get back to being a playoff contender. They do have quite a few holes that need to be fixed, but they have the pieces to fix those issues already on their roster.

[Featured Image by Julio Cortez/AP Images]