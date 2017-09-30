Chicago Bears’ Problems Are Bigger Than Quarterback [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Chicago Bears are seemingly going nowhere fast. Most observers will point to the quarterback position as the Bears’ biggest trouble. but it goes beyond that. The Bears problems may begin at quarterback, however, it is the wide receiver position which ails the Bears the most.

Deciding between Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky at quarterback is a moot point for the Chicago Bears. That is if they cannot locate an open wide receiver to get the football to. Mike Glennon has looked overmatched as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. Has he had a full compliment of receivers to make him and the Bears look good? The answer is an emphatic, no!

The truth is, there is no way to gauge to how well Mike Glennon can play at quarterback. Glennon is without a reasonable collection of players to get the football to. Glennon has had his share of miscues during his brief time with the Chicago Bears.

According to The Football Database, the Chicago Bears have a turnover differential of minus-7, which is an NFL worst.

The Bears have forced only three turnovers, while giving the football away 10 times. Mike Glennon gets credit for eight of the Bears’ giveaways. Many of the Bears’ miscues can be traced to one of two things — the quarterback does not have much faith in his receivers, or the receivers are not gaining separation at the line of scrimmage.

After a four turnover performance on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, there are rumors regarding the Bears are considering a change at quarterback. Not even a change at football’s most important position will help the Bears if they cannot identify who catches passes.

With Mike Glennon guiding the Bears’ offense, the Bears’ receiving corps has a total of 39 catches. Tennessee Titans’ castoff Kendall Wright leads the Bears with 14 catches, for 154 yards and a touchdown. Wright’s totals pale in comparison to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown’s 26 catches, for 354 yards.

Wright was added to battle for the Bears’ slot receiver role, and his numbers reflect as such. If Mitch Trubisky was throwing the football would it make that much of a difference in production?

Chicago Bears’ coach John Fox has not ruled out a change at quarterback (courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times). Fox admits that he will be evaluating the position.

“You evaluate it as you can. At the end of the day, you try to field the best team you have available that gives you the best chance to win. Unfortunately, after four games, we’re 1-3, and we’re going to have to adjust and change to keep that going. We’ve got to do more, do better.”

Even with a change at quarterback the receivers will still have a hard time getting open.

#Bears teammates have lost faith in Mike Glennon. Time to turn to Mitchell Trubisky, writes @greggabe https://t.co/77BYu21DVb pic.twitter.com/grKaWqWUXh — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 30, 2017

Having Mitch Trubisky throw the football to the likes of Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy is not a sound way for the Chicago Bears to turn things around. It can be worse for Trubisky’s development if the Bears’ receiving quartet including Deonte Thompson, Josh Bellamy, Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton cannot come through for him.

CBS Chicago’s Greg Gabriel, a former Bears’ executive, is suggesting that the team has lost confidence in Mike Glennon. If that is the case, the Bears may look at making the change at QB. However, the wide receiver position is in dire need of some help.

Looking at the available free agents at receiver, former Philadelphia Eagles’ receiver Dorial Green-Beckham is the most talented player without a team.

Outside of former #Bears (Cruz, Royal, Wilson), thin list of FA WR: Dorial Green-Beckham, Vincent Jackson, Stevie Johnson, Cecil Shorts. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) September 11, 2017

Green-Beckham was cut by the Eagles in late-June, according to NFL.com. The 6-foot-6 pass catcher was the second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He failed to establish himself in his first two seasons. Green-Beckham fits the mold of wide receiver that could help the Chicago Bears.

Adding Dorial Green-Beckham would come as a low-risk, high-reward signing. He does have some off-the-field issues (courtesy of NJ.com). Green-Beckham’s laundry list of trouble is what likely led to the Titans trading him to the Eagles (courtesy of the PhiladelphiaInquirer) in 2016.

Dorial Green-Beckham may not be the answer to the Bears’ problems at wide receiver, however, he is worth taking a flier on.

Getting the passing attack going will also open up running lanes for tailbacks Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. This would give the Chicago Bears a balanced attack. The responsibility cannot be placed on the quarterback alone to get the offense going.

The biggest problem the Bears have is the fact that they do not have a single receiver who can get open and, or command a double team. Injuries to Cameron Meredith and Kevin White plays a huge role here, but the Chicago Bears have not adjusted well to their season-ending injuries. Until they do, it does not matter who plays quarterback, the Bears’ problems will continue.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]