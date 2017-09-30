‘American Sniper’ Widow Taya Kyle Says NFL Protest Forces Public To Make ‘Choices Of Division’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

American Sniper Chris Kyle’s widow is speaking out compassionately, but Taya is decidedly against the current NFL protest. While Taya Kyle recently posted a letter to the NFL protesters of the National Anthem on social media, it is not the first time Taya has spoken about the protest and of the division of this country.

Taya Kyle’s comments about the NFL protest of the National Anthem are not the usual rants, so common, coming from both sides of the issue. Mrs. Kyle made a thoughtful statement from one who has seen the National Anthem protest issue in a different light. Taya Kyle seems to want nothing but good things for all concerned. Taya’s statement is about what is best for America and best for the NFL. Unity is important. Taya Kyle wants diversity without division.

Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper film starring Bradley Cooper was based on an autobiography by Chris Kyle, who holds the all-time record as the “deadliest sniper in U.S. military history,” according to Slate. It is Chris Kyle’s widow, Taya Kyle who is making a heartfelt plea for unity. Taya is not against the NFL players, rather Taya is making a rational plea for continued unity between fans and the NFL.

American Sniper Chris Kyle’s widow Taya Kyle is also an author, and an NFL fan. Taya Kyle admired that the NFL brought people of all races and religions together. Taya Kyle, quoted on Fox News, believed the NFL was far more effective in establishing racial equality before the NFL protest of the National Anthem.

“You were doing your part to bring people together and heal the world. That’s really how healing works. We heal by loving each other and leading by example; showing people what is possible when we love each other just as we are and not only recognize our differences but celebrate them and look at how we can use them together to make us jointly better than our separate parts.”

Taya Kyle said the NFL was doing a great deal to improve unity in the United States prior to the NFL protest. The American Sniper widow says they were doing their part to bring diverse people together, as America always has.

“You were doing your part celebrating each other based on skills, talent and a joint vision without regard to color and religion.”

The NFL was doing more to improve race relations without the NFL protest of the National Anthem said Taya Kyle in her statement.

“Did it ever occur to you that you and we were already a mix of backgrounds, races, and religions? We were already living the dream you want, right in front of you.”

The admiration for NFL players helped America rise above divisive issues, and appreciate NFL players for their skills, their tenacity, and even their character. Doesn’t that do a lot more to end racism than a protest of something so generally beloved as the flag and national anthem?

The NFL protest of the Star Spangled Banner and the American flag is divisive stated Tanya Kyle. The NFL protest forces Americans to abandon togetherness and unity in favor of taking sides, either with our own nation’s symbols or with the America’s beloved NFL players.

“You are asking us to abandon what we loved about togetherness and make choices of division. Will we stand with you? Will we stand with our flag? What does it mean? What does it mean if we buy a ticket or NFL gear? What does it mean if we don’t? It is the polar opposite of the easy togetherness we once loved in football.”

As Taya Kyle points out the NFL protest and controversy, leaves people choosing between their country and America’s favorite pastime. In April Taya, who is quoted in the Washington Post explained while touring for the American Sniper film, she discovered many Americans were “exhausted by all the conflicts.

“If you take the polarizing conflicts out of the conversation, you’d realize most people are not so far apart. We might disagree on some things, but we’re not hateful with our neighbor. If we had a conversation, we might be able to list off 100 things we agree on. Somehow, it’s getting scarier and scarier to start those conversations.”

Taya Kyle the American Sniper’s widow is wisely calling for unity, but will America and the NFL protesters get her message?

[Featured Image by RW MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]