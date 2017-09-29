Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Washington Redskins: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 4 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins are set to face off against each other in what is expected to be a key NFL Week 4 matchup. Both teams look to be contenders in their respective conferences, although the Redskins seem to have more flaws at this point in the season than the Chiefs do.

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins have shown a bit of inconsistency so far this season. Last week, they took care of business in impressive fashion with a blowout win over the Raiders. Washington’s defense took their game to the next level and if they continue to play that well, they are going to be tough to beat.

Kansas City, on the other hand, has seen a complete emergence of their offense. Alex Smith has been having a huge season thus far and rookie running back Kareem Hunt has taken the NFL by storm. They also have a defense with top-notch playmaking ability.

Needless to say, this matchup looks very even on paper. This game will be must-watch football. Two high-powered offenses and defenses capable of making big plays sounds like a very entertaining game.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Chiefs vs. Redskins game in NFL Week 4 action?

Congrats, @Kareemhunt7! AFC Offensive Player of the Month AND NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. pic.twitter.com/jYIJFOCCte — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 28, 2017

Kareem Hunt Racks Up Another 200 Total Yards

Not only is he a Rookie of the Year candidate, he is also making a case to be called a top-five running back. Even as a rookie, Hunt has been playing at a superstar level. Hunt will continue his big season this week, racking up another 200 total yards against the Redskins’ defense.

Chris Thompson Totals 150 Yards, Two Touchdowns

On the other side of the field, Chris Thompson has been a massive breakout star this season as well. As the third-down back for the Redskins, he does not get a high number of touches each game. Even without a lot of touches, Thompson has put up huge numbers and will do so again this week with 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Name a RB in the @NFL that has more receiving yards than Chris Thompson this season. We'll wait. You can't: https://t.co/YGUijNfXna pic.twitter.com/oLQ7w6jJq8 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 27, 2017

Washington Forces Two Key Turnovers

If the Redskins want to come away with a win this week, they will need their defense to step up once again. Washington will find a way to force two key turnovers, which will put them in a good position to win.

The Washington Redskins Squeak Out a Victory

When everything is said and done, the Redskins will find a way to squeak out a tough victory. Kansas City will fight to the last second, but Cousins and company will make a few more plays throughout the course of the game. Washington will improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Chiefs will fall to 3-1.

Do you think the Kansas City Chiefs or Washington Redskins will win this Week 4 matchup? What are your final score predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Mark Tenally/AP Images]