Green Bay Packers: What’s Next In The Backfield? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers came out of their Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears banged up. Despite their 35-14 victory over the Bears, the Packers lost both Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams to injuries. There is a good chance that both players will miss some time due to their injuries, which adds a major question mark to the backfield.

Montgomery and Williams will both have an extended period of time to recover, as the Packers now have a week and a half to heal up. Unfortunately, Montgomery is dealing with broken ribs and has gotten banged up on multiple occasions this season already. He is a wide receiver-turned-running back and many have questioned whether his body can hold up with the beating he is taking.

Rookie running back Aaron Jones came into the game and was a major bright spot for the Packers. He racked up 49 yards and his first career touchdown on 13 carries.

Jones will likely assume a much larger role in the Packers’ offense. He seemed to develop chemistry with Aaron Rodgers quickly. If the Packers do decide to bring in another running back, there are a few options for them to look at.

Packers Ty Montgomery could miss games https://t.co/BlkTNu6ETW pic.twitter.com/dtsyi81wyF — Zesty SD Padres (@zesty_padres) September 29, 2017

First of all, the Packers could look at the free agency market to bring a running back on board. Rashad Jennings is one name that immediately comes to mind, while DeAngelo Williams could be another option. Green Bay could also consider trading for New Orleans Saints’ running back Adrian Peterson, as we have previously covered.

First career TD = First career Lambeau Leap for Aaron Jones #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/3NBecpvN7g — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 29, 2017

Green Bay could also activate rookie DeVante Mays and roll with Jones. Depending on how long Montgomery’s recovery takes, the Packers could be stuck with two rookies in their backfield. Head coach Mike McCarthy has always looked to play young players early in the season to give them a chance to develop in case they are needed late in the year.

So to answer the question, the Packers are unlikely to make a move at running back unless they believe they will be without Montgomery for a few weeks. Green Bay might have lost confidence in Montgomery’s ability to stay healthy, which could be another reason for a move.

All of that being said, expect to see the Packers stick with their current running backs. A free agency signing is possible, but Ted Thompson is not known for making big moves. Jones and Mays may be in line for a boost in carries next week, which shouldn’t be a huge problem with a quarterback like Rodgers.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers should make a move to acquire another running back? Are you confident in the current running back depth chart? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Matt Ludtke/AP Images]