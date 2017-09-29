5 Reasons That Disney Should Not Run Amok And Remake ‘Hocus Pocus’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Remakes of movies can sometimes bring about great success while others are usually looked down upon with complete and utter disdain. If a movie is already a great film or has become a cult classic, the fans want it to be left alone for all time. If a good movie was plagued with a low budget the first time around, fans may welcome a remake with more money and new technology. Well, Disney’s decision to “re-imagine” Hocus Pocus is not one that has been met with much appreciation as it really shouldn’t even be done.

On Thursday, Deadline revealed that the remake of the 1993 hit is getting a remake, and the announcement was met with mixed reactions. As reported by Box Office Mojo, it only made $39.5 million in theaters, but it has become a true cult classic and Halloween favorite every single year.

The majority of those online were not pleased with the news and that is why it has come to the five reasons that Disney should not even bother with a remake of Hocus Pocus.

5.) Kenny Ortega is having absolutely nothing to do with it

The original Hocus Pocus was directed by the brilliant mind that belongs to Kenny Ortega and it is obvious that Disney realizes…he knows what he’s doing. Along with that movie, he’s also been the director of High School Musical, The Descendants, The Cheetah Girls, and Newsies among others.

It’s not exactly known if he even wanted to be a part of the remake, but Disney isn’t going to have him on it. Maybe, they just want someone new to have a chance, but Ortega would have at least guaranteed a minor success.

4.) It’s going to be a made-for-TV movie for the Disney Channel

Made-for-TV movies don’t usually have the best success rate to begin with, but made-for-TV remakes? You might as well just throw in the towel now. Let’s just take a look at last year’s Adventures in Babysitting, which was met with quite a bit of backlash, and it really wasn’t good at all.

That was a true example that taking a hit film from 20-30 years ago and giving it an even smaller budget to introduce it to a new generation, is not necessarily a great idea.

3.) The chances of recreating the performances of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are close to none

The three Sanderson sisters are now iconic characters in cinematic history and virtually every single person knows who they are when you hear their names. While all three actresses have gone on to have stellar careers, they were all the absolute perfect selections for Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

New viewers of Hocus Pocus may not care and won’t fully understand who had the roles of the Sanderson sisters first. It won’t matter to them.

Hocus people, Bette says it best. Listen to your elders.!http://t.co/DNPohLMFHG — kathy najimy (@kathynajimy) November 12, 2014

@JarettSays Yep I’m in. X sj — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) November 12, 2014

For those who have loved the original movie for years, it’s going to be very difficult to see anyone else in that role but Midler, Parker, and Najimy. People will want to give the new cast a chance, but it’s going to prove quite hard to stop from comparing the two.

2.) Why mess with perfection?

Well, the easy answer here is money since that is the biggest reason for remaking anything. Disney is no stranger to remaking a movie or creating an unnecessary sequel because the first or original film brought in some money and proved to be quite popular. They know that despite some of the bad social media reactions for the Hocus Pocus remake announcement, people are still going to watch it.

For fans, though, it is going to be an issue of wanting to accept the remake for what it is or forever condemning it to be “not as good as the first one.”

1.) The original really deserves a sequel

It has been almost 25 years since Hocus Pocus was released and rumors have been swirling around for at least 15 of them. All three of the Sanderson sisters have spoken out on social media about wanting to do it and have even agreed to free up their schedule to make it happen.

Back in 2015, Kenny Ortega spoke with Hollywood Life about a number of things, and conversation of Bette Midler singing “Spell On You” on stage came up. When that started being discussed, Ortega was asked if a sequel for Hocus Pocus was even a possibility. His answer landed in the hearts of millions.

“I wouldn’t mind doing a sequel. Even if it isn’t me if someone else’s got to do it, [I want it]. That’s a movie we made over 20 years ago, and there’s an enormous fan base. Every October, there’s this huge push for the studio to do it again. I have a feeling that maybe someday, someone might revisit it. I think it’d be great to revisit it with the same women. The Sanderson sisters deserve another opportunity to land in the middle of something and do it again. They’re too much fun. Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler…that’s a winner right there.”

He’s right. You know that. Don’t you, Disney?

Hocus Pocus is always going to be a popular movie that people love to watch, but its cult classic nature comes alive in droves from early September until Halloween every single year. People love to watch this movie and they want to see the Sanderson sisters have another chance at taking control of an entire town with their hilariously evil nature. Disney is giving them a chance, but these five reasons show that a remake is not the way it should be done.

