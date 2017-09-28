The following article is entirely the opinion of Amy Feinstein and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Suddenly, each week on several shows of the Real Housewives franchise, the accusation of being gay — or actually being gay — is used as a put-down. Whether one of the housewives is accusing someone’s husband of being gay or a family member is cast out for being LGBT, criticism for being gay is on the rise. And while some of the other housewives are weighing in and condemning the gay-bashing, the voices are few and far between.

Lisa Vanderpump of RHOBH stepped forward to address the homophobia exhibited by RHOC star Peggy Sulahian toward her brother for being gay. Sulahian’s brother, celebrity fashion designer Pol’ Atteu, is a friend of Vanderpump’s and several other Real Housewives. Peggy allegedly banned her brother from attending their father’s funeral because of his homosexuality, and after hearing about this, Vanderpump released a statement.

“I do not tolerate prejudice of any kind. And I have no interest in homophobia or in disgusting behavior like this. I do not condone or even acknowledge it.You know my opinion on this. Any attack on the gay community is something that I take very personally.”

Lisa Vanderpump has always been an advocate for the LGBT community, even serving as the grand marshal for the local gay pride parade. Vanderpump has reiterated that she is deeply offended by any anti-gay talk anywhere, including on television.

While the situation with Peggy on RHOC and her brother has not been resolved, a new hotspot of homophobia has popped up on The Real Housewives of Orange County. The term gay is being thrown around as a pejorative, and Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie, is being “accused” of being gay at a catty gossip circle.

Ricky Santana, a thirsty former friend of Tamra’s, told a bunch of the women at a party that he knows that Eddie Judge is gay. His tone sounded like a homophobe in middle school.

“I saw him making out with a guy. Making out with tongue.”

Many of the RHOC gathered around to giggle at the gossip. Whether there is any truth to the gossip is not the point, because Santana’s accusations were not that Eddie Judge committed a crime or hurt someone, but that he kissed someone of another gender? Seems pretty ho-hum.

Tamra Judge responded in disappointment to the rumors that she has heard before, and she is calling out the women as homophobes.

“How orchestrated and wrong was that? The worst acting I’ve ever seen. They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it’s okay to try and Out a straight man hoping to humiliate him,” she captioned a smiling photo of Eddie. “Well guess what it didn’t work! It’s Not the 1920’s and being gay is not something to be ashamed of or mocked. You should all be ashamed of yourself. We all know who was behind this …. bye.”

One of the RHOC women who smiled broadly while Santana told tales about Eddie insisted she is not homophobic, and that she can’t out someone unless they are in the closet.

“I am not homophobic in any way! No one was trying to ‘out’ anyone,” the former Housewives star wrote, later adding: “Besides it’s only ‘outing’ someone if he is actually gay….which she adamantly denies.”

Sadly, following the old-school trend of accusing men who care about their grooming and the way they dress of being gay, The Real Housewives of Dallas had a hot mic situation this week that was over the top and vulgar on the homophobia scale. Brandi Redmond took cast mate LeeAnne Locken to the doctor for a procedure, and a conversation was caught on a hot mic about Cary Deuber’s husband, surgeon Mark Deuber.

“You really think I want to get naked like this around Cary? How much fun do you think she’s going to make of me then? Why is it so f—king important to Cary to come for me all the time? Because I’m gonna do something. She’s gonna come for me one day and it isn’t going to be pretty. Her husband gets his d–k sucked at The Round-Up. I know the boys who did it. I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth…I grew up with a lot of things in my hands and they’re not knives, they’re just hands. But they work quite well.”

Cary was understandably upset, offended, and a bit freaked out by the accusations and specific threats LeeAnne made about Cary and her husband. In response, LeeAnne said she can’t recall saying any of the things that were caught on the hot mic.

While all of these situations are outlandish, bizarre, and perhaps make for dramatic television, the bigger point is that the biggest bully tactic of the season is to call someone gay, as if that is the worst thing to be. Although Real Housewives is “reality television,” perhaps viewers should demonstrate zero tolerance for homophobia themselves by changing the channel.

Do you think the homophobia on Real Housewives this season is increasing?

