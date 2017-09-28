Green Bay Packers: Is It Time To Pursue An Adrian Peterson Trade? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers are heading into Week 4 with a 2-1 record, but that has not been in large part to their running game. Aaron Rodgers has once again had to shoulder the offensive workload mainly by himself due to the struggles that Ty Montgomery and the Packers’ backfield have had early on.

Coming into the season, head coach Mike McCarthy stated that he was confident in Montgomery as a starting running back. After three games, Montgomery has totaled just 124 yards on the ground. Outside of Montgomery, Packers’ running backs have mustered just 21 yards total.

Needless to say, the Packers need to find a way to get their running game going. Montgomery may still be the answer, but there could be another alternative for the Packers to consider.

Adrian Peterson has been unhappy with his role in the New Orleans Saints’ offense. He has played very sparingly and has already made it known publicly that he did not sign with the Saints to be a here and there type of player. Perhaps it is time for the Packers to consider pursuing a trade for Peterson?

Green Bay was one of several teams that expressed interest in signing Peterson this offseason. They were not willing to give him the type of contract that he wanted, which made the two sides go in opposite directions. Now, with a need in the backfield, the Packers would be wise trying to acquire Peterson, who has one more year left on his contract following the 2017 NFL season.

Throughout the first three games of the season in New Orleans, Peterson has been given just 23 carries for 77 yards. Those numbers do not speak to how Peterson has looked on those carries. He seems to have explosion, although he is not the former superstar that was by far the best running back in the league.

If the Packers want to make a Super Bowl run this season, they need to give Rodgers more help. Ted Thompson has realized that and signed both Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks. He also brought in Ahmad Brook, Quinton Dial, and Ricky Jean-Francois to bolster the defense.

Peterson might not be the piece that powers Green Bay to a championship, but he would certainly add a lot to the offense. Having that kind of a threat behind Rodgers would take a lot of pressure off of Rodgers’ arm.

New Orleans hasn’t shown much interest in trading Peterson, despite the rocky start to their relationship. They may not be actively shopping him, but if Green Bay offered a middle-round pick, there is a good chance that the Saints would seriously consider it.

All of that being said, the Packers simply cannot afford to continue hoping that Montgomery will break out. He will still be used a lot within the offense even if Peterson is acquired, but it would allow him to move to more of a third-down back role. That role could be exactly where he needs to be to be the most dangerous.

Expect to see the Packers consider making a move at the running back position if Montgomery can’t get on track in the next week or two. Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, and the Packers cannot afford to waste any more of his prime.

