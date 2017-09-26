Derrick Rose Ready To Bounce Back With Cleveland Cavaliers [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Derrick Rose has had a roller coaster of a career, to say the very least. After being an MVP early on in his career, Rose saw nearly everything taken away when he tore his ACL. Since his first ACL tear, Rose has been unable to stay healthy long-term and has seen his career spiral down.

Now, he is set to begin a new chapter of his career with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It is an opportunity that he hopes will help him get his career back on track.

There are quite a few in the media who don’t think Rose will make a major impact for the Cavaliers. That being said, James is confident that the former superstar will get back to his old self.

Rose may not get back to the MVP level that he used to play at again, but he will bounce back and show that he is still capable of having a large impact on a championship caliber team this season in Cleveland.

Last season with the New York Knicks, Rose ended up averaging 18.0 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He shot 47.1 percent from the field overall and knocked down 87.4 percent of his free throw attempts. His free throw percentage is important, as he averaged four free throws per game, which was the highest average per game that he has had since the 2011-12 season.

At just 28 years of age, Rose is still in the early stages of his athletic prime. His injuries have taken a toll on his body, but they certainly have not ruined his athleticism or ability to play the game at a high level.

Seeing the way that he played last season, it was obvious that Rose still has plenty of gas left in the tank. He did go down with yet another injury that ended his season prematurely but is healthy and ready to go entering the 2017-18 season.

Playing alongside a guy like LeBron James has always seemed to help any player that has had the chance to do so. James has talked about his thoughts of Rose and has given some high praise to his new point guard.

Dave McMenamin: "I've heard that Derrick Rose has been 'killing it' at the Cavs' pre-training camp workouts." #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/iCmVRDDCsq — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) September 20, 2017

“The kid has a lot to prove from competing against him for so many years, especially in Miami when he was in Chicago and knowing the competitor he’s been over the years,” James said. “Been a fan of him for a long time, and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d be a teammate of his.”

All of that being said, Rose is set to bounce back and rejuvenate his career with the Cavaliers this season. He isn’t going to be the 20-points-per-game threat that he used to be every night, but he could have some of those big games here and there. Cleveland will need Rose to play a key role, especially with all of the health concerns that have surrounded new starting point guard Isaiah Thomas this offseason.

Expect to see Rose come out looking to prove himself immediately this season. Cleveland is giving him a prime opportunity to get his career back on track, and he will not let this opportunity go to waste.

Do you think Derrick Rose will turn his career around with the Cleveland Cavaliers? What kind of season are you expecting from him this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Ron Schwane/AP Images]