Green Bay Packers: Geronimo Allison Is Proving To Be An X-Factor [Opinion]

Geronimo Allison is nothing close to a household name for most NFL fans. Even in Green Bay, there may be some fans who don’t know much about him. That may be about to change following his massive Week 3 performance for the Packers in their 27-24 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was a game that had many Packers’ fans sweaty, as Green Bay trailed the Bengals 21-7 at one point in the game. When everything was said and done, however, the Packers were able to force overtime with a clutch touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. In overtime, the Green Bay defense came up with a huge stop and Aaron Rodgers hit Allison on a 72-yard pass to set up the game-winning field goal.

There are still many question marks surrounding the Packers following their Week 3 win. The biggest happens to be whether the offensive line can keep Rodgers on his feet, while another is how much the injury bug will continue biting the Packers as the season continues on.

Green Bay was forced to play without star wide receiver Randall Cobb. That injury allowed Allison to have a much bigger role than he likely would have had. Perhaps the Packers will look back on the injury and call it a blessing in disguise, as Allison may have played his way into more playing time.

At just 23 years of age, Allison may end up becoming one of the main X-Factors for the Packers.

Standing at six-foot-three and weighing 202 pounds, Allison is a big body for Rodgers to target. He showed the ability to create mismatches against smaller defenders and also showcased an impressive pair of hands. Allison brought in multiple tough catches with defenders draped all over him and also beat the Bengals’ defense with top-notch speed in the open field.

Ever since Rodgers took over the starting quarterback job, the Packers have looked to him to power them to wins. That changed a bit this offseason, as Ted Thompson signed both Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks in free agency. Bennett has struggled with drops this season, but Kendricks came through with a big touchdown catch and a big 51-yard catch on Sunday.

Allison is not a new addition, but he has obviously developed a lot from last season. He may not end up becoming one of Rodgers’ go-to guys, but after Sunday, there is a good chance that Rodgers’ trust in him will skyrocket.

Looking ahead to Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, there is a good chance that the Packers’ coaching staff will do everything in their power to get Allison involved in the game. Jordy Nelson and Cobb will be Rodgers’ top two targets as long as they are on the field, with Davante Adams also having excellent chemistry with the superstar quarterback. That being said, there is playing time as the No. 4 receiver in Green Bay, which could give Allison the opportunity he needs.

Expect to see Allison build off of his big performance against the Bengals. He may not be a household name just yet, but that might just change by the end of the season if he continues playing up to his full potential.

