Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Fans Jump To Defend Kanye Against Fat-Shaming [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kanye West, famed singer and husband to the beautiful model Kim Kardashian of KUWTK fame, has had a tough year. Now, Kanye is trending on Twitter. It seems people are either bashing him or standing up for him. Why?

Yesterday morning, Kanye West received a round of fat-shaming on Twitter because recent photos showed he’d gained weight. Now Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s fans are sticking up for him against the fat-shaming festival yesterday morning.

Kim Kardashian’s husband and the father of her two children has been through so much the past year. West reportedly melted down on stage last November. Now nearly a year later, he has gained a bit of weight, but at least he looks happy and healthy.

Only Kanye West knows for sure exactly what was going through his mind when he gave a rather strange speech from the stage while on tour last November. Kanye was hospitalized after the unusual ordeal and has hardly been seen in public since.

Kanye West had something to say in Sacramento and wanted to share his view. Kim Kardashian’s husband told people they had “been lied to” but then it became difficult to tell exactly what he was getting at without a backstory. West’s meltdown can be found on YouTube.

Kanye West was reportedly exhausted and sleep deprived after being on the road so long, and Page Six reports he suffered from an alleged “temporary psychosis.” Whatever it was, Kanye said he was “hurt” by the way music is being selected for airplay and awards, the way he’s been treated by some of his peers in music, and several other issues.

Last November, Kanye West had to cancel the rest of his tour. Being on the road can be difficult for nearly all musicians. It can be hard to sleep, hard to eat, and hard to just calm down after a huge live show. It isn’t unusual for a rock or rap star to collapse under the strain, but it is a reason for concern.

Now, Kanye West, hardly seen at all this year, has been photographed outside but hardly making a public appearance, and people on Twitter came down on him about his weight? It is shameful, not only that West was fat-shamed, but that the thing people found most interesting about seeing him after nearly a year of absence was his weight.

Kanye West reportedly had a major health crisis, according to Daily Mail, that caused him to miss 21 performances. It seems that concern, not criticism, might be in order. Thankfully, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s fans have rallied to the cause.

Quit body shaming Kanye West on my timeline or you can virtually catch these metaphorical hands. — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) September 23, 2017

WHAT YALL NOT GONE DO IS FAT SHAME KANYE WEST! GET THAT MESS OUT OF HERE. — Ty (@tynocinco) September 22, 2017

The fat shaming of Kanye West comes from malcontents happy to see a successful person be less than perfect. — Jay Dav-O (@ChocnessMonsta) September 22, 2017

Kanye West deserves compassion. No one chooses to be overweight. It’s often the result of a real physical or emotional illness. Maybe it’s just part of being forced to slow down after years of frenzied activity.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting their third child, and according to Page Six, the child is being carried by a surrogate mother this time. Congratulations are in order. Whatever happened to pleasant greetings, and just being happy that someone is alive after what was possibly a major illness?

Mr. Nuff Said had the right idea on Twitter.

People are roasting & fat shaming Kanye West, but y’all missing the bigger picture. This is the most we’ve seen Kanye West smile in years. — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) September 22, 2017

Kanye West is alive and smiling, and about to become a father again with his beautiful wife Kim Kardashian, and that is a lot to be thankful for, “Nuff Said.”

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]