Week 3 NFL DFS: Building The Perfect FanDuel Fantasy Football Lineup [Opinion]

With Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season now nothing more than a fading memory for American football aficionados, it’s time to look ahead to what’s in store for Week 3 fantasy football on FanDuel.

As we delve into Week 3, team and player trends have yet to fully develop. However, there’s still plenty of data that can be used to help construct a dominant FanDuel fantasy football lineup.

Based on matchups, league injuries and prices, here’s what I’ve identified as a safe FanDuel fantasy football lineup for Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season.

QB – Matthew Stafford – Detroit Lions – $7,900

Matthew Stafford is off to an impressive start in 2017, as he’s thrown for 414 yards and six TDs while leading the Lions to a 2-0 record.

According to Football Locks, Las Vegas believes the Lions’ showdown with the Atlanta Falcons will be the second-highest scoring game of Week 3 (O/U 50.5).

Anytime you can take the home quarterback in a shootout like this, it’s a no-brainer — especially when he’s priced under $8,000 and is averaging 20.6 fantasy points per game on FanDuel.

RB – Ty Montgomery – Green Bay Packers – $7,200

Ty Montgomery has been on fire thus far in 2017. Through Green Bay’s first two games, Montgomery has tallied 89 rushing yards and two TDs on the ground, to go along with a remarkable 10 receptions for 114 yards and one TD through the air.

For his affordable price, Montgomery’s upside is impossible to ignore against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field.

RB – C.J. Anderson – Denver Broncos – $6,900

While C.J. Anderson doesn’t have an ideal matchup in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, his workload projects to exceed 20 touches for the third consecutive game as he comes off a monster performance (188 rushing yards, one rushing TD, three receptions, 36 yards, one TD) in Week 2.

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian and RB C.J. Anderson were voted the FedEx Air and Ground players of the week for Week 2. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2017

Put simply, Anderson is cheaply priced on FanDuel this week, and should provide daily fantasy football players tremendous value.

WR – Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $8,600

Many DFS aficionados will refrain from playing Mike Evans in a matchup with Minnesota’s stingy defense, so his ownership percentage should be incredibly low for a player of his ability.

Excellent ball placement from Jameis Winston on the Mike Evans TD throw. Put it where only Evans could get it. pic.twitter.com/DKhHWb3N4n — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 17, 2017

Although his price is a tad high, fire up Evans expecting something similar to the stat line he recorded in Week 2 (seven receptions, 93 yards, one TD) as he’s borderline matchup proof.

WR – Michael Crabtree – Oakland Raiders – $7,900

Derek Carr and Michael Crabtree cut the New York Jets secondary into ribbons in Week 2, connecting for six receptions, 80 yards and an unfathomable three TDs.

Although Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will cover Crabtree at times on Sunday night, the multi-touchdown upside he carries makes paying $7,900 for Crabtree on FanDuel well worth it.

WR – Jermaine Kearse – New York Jets – $5,800

Jermaine Kearse has been the New York Jets’ No. 1 wide receiver from the moment he arrived in New Jersey after somewhat surprisingly being traded by the Seattle Seahawks.

Kearse is coming off a huge fantasy football performance as he tallied four receptions for 64 yards and two TDs in Week 2.

As bad as the Jets are, QB Josh McCown can air it out at times and Kearse is his most trusted wide receiver. Against the Miami Dolphins, the Jets will move the ball aerially and Kearse will far exceed value priced at just $5,800 on FanDuel.

TE – Zach Ertz – Philadelphia Eagles – $6,500

Through his first two games, Zach Ertz has been targeted 18 times by Eagles QB Carson Wentz. As a result, Ertz is averaging 12.8 fantasy points per game on FanDuel.

Expect Ertz to come through with another fine fantasy football showing against the New York Giants, who rank 30th overall against tight ends.

K – Matt Bryant – Atlanta Falcons – $4,900

Matt Bryant has kicked for 12 or more fantasy points on FanDuel in Atlanta’s first two games.

Matt Bryant becomes first Falcon to make 200 field goals https://t.co/qk8ceWXtOH pic.twitter.com/Gnek29OASP — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) September 18, 2017

In what Las Vegas expects to be a high-scoring game against the Detroit Lions, fire up Bryant confidently.

D – Philadelphia Eagles – $4,500

The Philadelphia Eagles defense is tied for third in fantasy points per game (13) on FanDuel, yet is affordably priced at just 4,500.

When you realize you have to face the Eagles defense next week pic.twitter.com/sGTV8Xug7u — Eagles Nation (1-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) September 17, 2017

On Sunday, Philadelphia hosts the struggling New York Giants, whose offense has looked abysmal thus far in 2017. All things considered, the Eagles defense is the best bang for your buck play of the week.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]