See ‘Pacific Rim’ With Charlie Hunnam To Get Ready for Scott Eastwood in ‘PacificRim: Uprising’ [Opinion]

Pacific Rim of 2013 starred Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman, both of Sons of Anarchy fame. Fans may want to review that film or watch it for the first time, to prepare for the sequel with Scott Eastwood.

In 2018 fans of the Pacific Rim‘s franchise will be able to enjoy Pacific Rim: Uprising with Scott Eastwood, Adria Arjona, Charlie Day, Tian Jing and catch the appearance of rising star Jamie Slater.

Pacific Rim with Charlie Hunnam got rave reviews in 2013. Now fans are getting ready for Pacific Rim: Uprising in early 2018. Pacific Rim: Uprising will star Scott Eastwood, son of western movie legend Clint Eastwood. It’s not too early to refresh the collective memory of the first film.

Pacific Rim with Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff, and Idris Elba was well received according to Rotten Tomatoes who gave the film a refreshing 71 percent fresh. Critics may be notorious for underplaying action films, but many gave a thumbs up to Pacific Rim with Charlie Hunnam. More tellingly, 77 percent of the 192,690 audience user ratings liked the 2013 film with Charlie Hunnam.

Charlie Hunnam, well know for a variety of action films, was brilliant in his role as Raleigh Becket. Most will remember Charlie Hunnam from his role in Sons of Anarchy, and the recent film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim with Charlie Hunnam and Idris Elba was a “mega-movie” according to film critic Wesley Morris of Grantland. Morris went to some extent to explain the enormity of the first film, which he says dwarfs the biggest screens in existence.

“Del Toro is a dreamer. He’s a visionary. If you give him a pile of money to make enormous robots fight enormous monsters at the end of civilization, he will work to make Pacific Rim a movie that makes you feel all the enormousness. He will put you at the feet of the monsters and inside the bellies of the beasts.”

Morris continued extolling the production of the original Pacific Rim with Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman, again emphasizing the enormity of the film.

“[Del Toro] will do what a movie about big reptiles and big machines is supposed to do: make you look up, make you feel as if the screen is grossly inadequate to contain what’s on it, even though, if you’re charmed — or strategic — you’re already watching the movie on the biggest screen you possibly can.”

Pacific Rim with Charlie Hunnam was an all-out war between all mankind and monstrous sea creatures. The goal of the cast of characters was to save the world from an unimaginable apocalypse.

What exciting scenes will Pacific Rim: Uprising with Scott Eastwood offer an expectant audience, awaiting the performance of Clint Eastwood’s son. The action could top Pacific Rim.

Pacific Rim: Uprising with Scott Eastwood has virtually no crossover cast in common with Pacific Rim starring Charlie Hunnam. It’s a whole new cast, and a whole new scenario, though IMDb says Pacific Rim: Uprising is a “follow-up” to the original Pacific Rim.

While the Pacific Rim: Uprising is being kept secret at least in detail, the cast is definitely exciting, even if Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman aren’t part of it. There is much excitement about the role of Scott Eastwood in the film. Those looking to the future are also eager to see rising starlet Jamie Slater in her role as Captain McKenny.

Jamie Slater’s role in Pacific Rim is reportedly small, but the Travel Boobs creator and actress portraying Lilly has a growing resume as an actress, writer, and producer. As a bright young woman, Jamie is a star is on the rise.

Pacific Rim with Charlie Hunnam will soon be joined in the franchise by Pacific Rim: Uprising with Scott Eastwood.

