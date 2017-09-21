Seattle Seahawks Vs. Tennessee Titans: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 3 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Timothy Downs and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season has a number of interesting matchups scheduled, but one game that’s flying a tad under the national radar features the Seattle Seahawks traveling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in a battle of 1-1 teams.

The Seahawks have not played like the undeniable playoff contender many lifelong NFL experts expected them to be early this season.

After losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the Seahawks looked terrible against the lowly San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Thankfully for Seahawks fans, players and front office folk alike, Seattle managed to muster a 12-9 home win over one of the three worst teams in the NFL.

The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a convincing 37-16 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and are always an absolute handful when playing in front of the Nissan Stadium faithful.

So, will Russell Wilson and Co. finally get Seattle’s offense to fire on all cylinders on the road against a tough opponent, or will Marcus Mariota find a way to lead Tennessee on several scoring drives against the Seahawks’ typically intimidating defense?

Find out from the bold predictions below.

DeMarco Murray & Derrick Henry Run Roughshod Over Seahawks

Last week against the 49ers, Seattle’s run defense was nowhere to be found. Carlos Hyde needed just 15 carries to accumulate 124 rushing yards. And Matt Breida, who most NFL aficionados have never even heard of, added 35 yards over just four carries of his own.

Expect DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry to similarly run roughshod over Seattle’s front seven on their way to a combined 150 yards rushing and two TDs.

Russell Wilson’s Struggles Continue As He Fails To Create A Single Touchdown

The Seahawks seem to start off slow offensively every season, and 2017 has been no exception to the trend. It took until their eighth quarter of the season to finally score a touchdown, which is an abomination.

Against a much improved Titans defense, you can expect to see Wilson running for his life throughout all four quarters as the Seahawks fail to score a single touchdown on the road.

Marcus Mariota Electrifies

Seattle’s defense is at its best when it can put overwhelming pocket pressure on immobile quarterbacks and force them into foolish mistakes and create sacks.

Thus, Marcus Mariota’s ability to extend broken plays with his legs presents a matchup nightmare for the Seahawks.

.@Titans run game can be the most difficult in the league to defend and #marcusmariota is a big part of it. Have a glance #Baldybreakdowns pic.twitter.com/3qaRCEX656 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 19, 2017

Once Murray and Henry establish the run, as mentioned, expect to see Mariota begin to expose the Seahawks secondary as guys cheat forward to help in the trenches.

In the end, Mariota will have tallied no less than 300 all purpose yards and two TDs.

Titans Win In Dominating Fashion

According to Football Locks, Las Vegas favors the Titans by just 2.5 points over the Seahawks, and doesn’t expect the game to be incredibly high-scoring (O/U 42.5).

Don’t expect this one to be so close, folks. The Titans are going to make a statement and win by no less than 10 points in a game that will never really be in doubt once Tennessee gets on the board.

Final Score

28-15

[Featured Image by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images]