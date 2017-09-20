Green Bay Packers Vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 3 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this week in what could be one of the most intriguing matchups of Week 3. Coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are looking to redeem themselves and get back to a winning record. Cincinnati, on the other hand, is looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Heading into Week 2, a lot is on the line for the Bengals. Starting quarterback Andy Dalton’s job could be in danger after major struggles through the first two weeks of the season. New offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will try to get the offense back on track, while head coach Marvin Lewis fights to keep his job.

After two weeks, the Packers are already beaten up on the injury front. Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Mike Daniels all went down with injuries against the Falcons. It appears that Cobb and Daniels should play at this point, with Nelson being considered questionable.

Needless to say, the Packers are the favorites heading into this week’s matchup. They looked like a strong Super Bowl contender in Week 1, dominating the Seahawks. Cincinnati, however, has been one of the biggest disappointments early on this season.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Packers vs. Bengals game in NFL Week 3 action?

Ty Montgomery leads NFL running backs in one stat: playing time https://t.co/UdNzbQCpZ6 #Packers pic.twitter.com/Mm3RUcgGv3 — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) September 20, 2017

Ty Montgomery Rushes for 100 Yards and a Touchdown

Green Bay has had a bit of trouble getting their run game going throughout the first two weeks of the season. Ty Montgomery will change that with a big week, rushing for at least 100 yards and a touchdown. That kind of production will take a lot of pressure off Rodgers and help the offense in a big way.

Andy Dalton Throws for 300 Yards, Three Touchdowns

It has been a rough start for Dalton, to say the least. He has begun to lose the locker room and needs a big performance this week to get back in control. That is exactly what he will do, with 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Bengals: Why Did AJ McCarron Voice Support for Andy Dalton? https://t.co/ofgDlNhyUz pic.twitter.com/l9aBiKZmp2 — 18d.Media (@18dMedia) September 20, 2017

Green Bay’s Defense Records Five Sacks

If the Packers want to win a Super Bowl this season, they will need their defense to play at a high level. In Week 1 against Seattle, the Packers’ pass rush put a lot of pressure on Russell Wilson. They will do so again this week, with five sacks on Dalton.

Green Bay Regains Form with a Big Win

Finally, the Packers are going to come out with a big win to improve to 2-1 on the season. Cincinnati will put up a fight, but they are going through major changes and that will hurt them. Green Bay may have some injury issues already this season, but they will overcome those issues and defeat the Bengals.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers or Cincinnati Bengals will win this game? What are your final score predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

