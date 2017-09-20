Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Top 5 Players To Target For NFL Week 3 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Timothy Downs and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Sadly, although we’re only through two weeks of the 2017 NFL season, fantasy football enthusiasts all over the world have already been forced to work the waiver wire as we’ve seen a number of important players go down with injuries, and others simply disappoint statistically.

Thankfully, however, there are several players available on the waiver wire that can help you sustain through these incredibly difficult times.

Check out the top five fantasy football waiver wire targets for NFL Week 3 below.

Javorius “Buck” Allen – RB – Baltimore Ravens

In Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, Javorius “Buck” Allen led the Ravens in carries (14) and finished with 66 rushing yards to go along with five receptions for 35 yards and one TD through the air.

According to the NFL website, Allen out-snapped Terrance West 43-15, which appears to be an indication that Allen will be Baltimore’s undisputed feature back moving forward.

“Javorius ‘Buck’ Allen was one of the top adds last week, but he’s THE top add this week after a sterling performance in Week 2 against the Browns where he racked up 101 total yards and a touchdown while out-snapping Terrance West 43 to 15. “With Danny Woodhead out for a while and Allen proving far more productive than West, he could turn this committee into a one-man show in no time.”

Allen is easily worth a start in your flex spot considering he’s playing in a somewhat favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 3, and is only owned in 57 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

Trevor Siemian – QB – Denver Broncos

In Week 2, Trevor Siemian shocked the masses by carving the Dallas Cowboys secondary to shreds with 231 passing yards and four TDs.

After receiving absolutely zero buzz in fantasy football circles over the summer, Siemian at minimum deserves a spot on your roster as a backup to your starting quarterback and, at times, could even be worth playing in place of your starter in the right matchup.

Siemian is currently just 15 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues, so scoop him up now as another big game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 will increase his demand.

Chris Carson – RB – Seattle Seahawks

Although he started against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls was only given five carries which he turned into an abysmal four yards.

Remember this day: the day Chris Carson became the Seahawks #1 RB — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) September 17, 2017

Instead, it was Chris Carson who was used as Seattle’s feature back. Carson tallied 93 rushing yards over 20 carries for a solid 4.7 yards per carry, and ultimately reached 100 total yards for the day thanks to a seven-yard reception.

.@chriscarson29 is a Week 2 nominee for the @NFL Rookie of the Week! To vote for 3️⃣2️⃣, tweet "Carson #NFLROTW" pic.twitter.com/AzFeqWGpfs — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 19, 2017

With Seattle’s pass attack struggling so mightily, it’s fair to assume Carson will receive 20 or more touches against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, yet he’s still only 42 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues.

J.J. Nelson – WR – Arizona Cardinals

With John Brown out for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, J.J. Nelson was targeted by Carson Palmer six times. Nelson made them count, as he tallied five receptions for 120 yards and one TD.

TOUCHDOWN!@_ThaJizzleMan runs past everyone and Palmer hits him. pic.twitter.com/sfA8qEBc5i — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 17, 2017

With Brown expected to miss Week 3 on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys who, as mentioned earlier, gave up four passing touchdowns to the Broncos and Trevor Siemian in Week 2, it’s fair to assume Palmer will be looking for Nelson early and often.

Nelson is just 23 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues, so pick him up now and reap the rewards in Week 3.

Allen Hurns/Marquise Lee – WR – Jacksonville Jaguars

With Allen Robinson out for the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have no choice but to rely heavily on wide receivers Allen Hurns and Marquise Lee as Blake Bortles’ main targets.

In Week 2 against Tennessee, Lee led the way with 12 targets and finished with a solid seven receptions for 76 yards. Hurns tallied a similar six receptions for 82 yards, but also caught Jacksonville’s only receiving touchdown of the game, albeit it in garbage time.

Since 2014, Allen Hurns has the same number of receiving touchdowns (20) as Julio Jones, A.J. Green & Brandin Cooks. pic.twitter.com/xp9AtrChrr — Austin Sapin (@AustinSapin) September 18, 2017

Both Lee (35 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues) and Hurns (27 percent) are worth targeting on the waiver wire this week.

[Featured Image by Dylan Buell/Getty Images]