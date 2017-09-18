Did Boris Johnson’s Handshake With Trump At The UN Seal A Potentially Dangerous Alliance? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

President Donald Trump attended a United Nations summit earlier today, and if the Telegraph is to be believed, Trump made a beeline for British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. President Trump and Johnson shared a warm handshake, and reports suggest that the two men engaged in an “animated conversation.”

We will probably never know what Trump and Johnson discussed, but it seems that they share a warm and cordial relationship. That fact probably shouldn’t surprise anyone, as both men sit on the right of the political spectrum. Trump was also vocal with his views on Brexit, supporting the “out” campaign that was led by Johnson.

Trump and Johnson share a reputation as mavericks, and in their own way, they are equally vocal about their views. Many would point out that Trump and Johnson share a very privileged background, and they are both prone to massive gaffs.

As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, Trump is under fire in his own party for cutting financial deals with the Democrats, and questions over his links with Russia and the firing of James Comey are still hanging over his head. Whatever your political views, many would argue that Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency because he was trusted by more people than Hillary Clinton.

Outside of the U.S., many wonder how a man with absolutely no political experience can become president of the United States. Likewise, there is a saying in the United Kingdom which claims that “where the U.S. goes, the U.K. will soon follow,” and this weekend, Boris Johnson made what many believe to be the first moves toward ousting Prime Minister Theresa May.

Johnson wrote a 4,000-word article in the Telegraph outlining his vision of Brexit. The problem is that Johnson is increasingly marginalized by Theresa May, and almost unbelievably, the British Foreign Secretary isn’t even part of the U.K.’s Brexit negotiating team. Johnson used his Telegraph article to push the claim that the £350 million ($470 million) per week that the U.K. pays to Brussels can be diverted to the National Health Service.

As pointed out by the Guardian, by citing the £350 million figure, Johnson is using a tactic favored by Donald Trump: alternative facts. Most U.K. commentators agree that Johnson fired the first salvo in a battle to replace Theresa May as prime minister. Perhaps worryingly for Johnson, he has received the support of Michael Gove. U.S. readers may not be familiar with Mr. Gove, but he is the man who stabbed Johnson in the back, costing him the chance to become prime minister after David Cameron resigned in the wake of the Brexit referendum result.

Many in the U.K. have seen Johnson as a bumbling buffoon, but a largely harmless one. Last weekend’s intervention by Johnson has changed all of that, with the Guardian reporting that “the nation is tired of Johnson’s vainglorious buffoon act.” The Independent reports that Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, who was in government with Johnson, described him as “a Poundland Donald Trump.”

“Theresa May must slap down Boris Johnson in the strongest terms or she will lose the last vestige of her authority to negotiate Brexit. The cabinet is more split than an oak tree struck by lightning. Britain desperately needs political grown-ups who will put the country first, not a Poundland Donald Trump like Boris Johnson.”

For those not aware of “Poundland,” it is a low-budget retail chain that sells every item in the store for less than £1. Trump and Johnson may seem like natural political bedfellows, but an alliance between the two could prove truly frightening. We have all seen Donald Trump’s threats to North Korea.

As reported by the Sun, Johnson shares Trump’s views on Kim Jong-un and recently said that North Korea “needs to be punished.” The prospect of having Trump and Johnson with their fingers on the nuclear trigger at the same time really is too frightening to contemplate.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]