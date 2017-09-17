Chicago Bulls To Give Kris Dunn A Shot At Being Their Starting Point Guard [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Rebuilding and the Chicago Bulls have very little in common.

Over the past decade, the Chicago Bulls have missed the postseason just once. The Bulls have been to the Eastern Conference Finals once, along with advancing to the second round on a few occasions. When the Bulls were led by Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, and Joakim Noah, they were considered NBA title contenders. All of that has changed and the expectations for the 2017-18 Bulls’ season pales in comparison.

The Chicago Bulls are rebuilding this season. Depending on how several of the Bulls’ players develop, it will determine just how quickly things can turn back around.

One of the players whom the Chicago Bulls are hoping to succeed is point guard Kris Dunn. On the night of the NBA Draft, the Bulls sent all-star guard Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn. Both teams also swapped draft picks in the blockbuster deal (courtesy of NBA.com).

LaVine is expected to be a star if he can fully recover from tearing his ACL. Getting Dunn in the deal for Jimmy Butler is the key to getting not only equal value, but also rebuilding. How Kris Dunn develops will determine how quickly the Bulls can rebuild.

This is why I always come back to this great school!!! Nothing but love from everyone, so I shall say I love everyone too… #GoFriars pic.twitter.com/8ODXbRvQeX — Kris Dunn (@KrisDunn3) August 22, 2017

As an elite athlete defensively, Kris Dunn is already a solid contributor. The Chicago Bulls are hoping that Dunn’s athleticism can translate to the offensive end. Dunn will have to become a better shooter from the floor with the Bulls after making only 37.7 percent of his shot attempts with the Timberwolves.

If Dunn can get to the basket with some type of regularity with the Bulls, his shooting percentages will rise. It could also provide a boost to his outside shooting as defenders will sag off of him, fearing that he might drive to the basket.

The Chicago Bulls are looking for a point guard who is quick, can shoot, lead the offense, and be a lockdown defender. The Bulls know that he is quick and is a strong defender. As for shooting and leading the offense, if Kris Dunn can prove to do both, he is a shoo-in to win the starting point guard duties.

Kris Dunn will have plenty of opportunities to beat Jerian Grant for the Bulls’ starting role. Grant had a few chances to take over the role last season when the Bulls benched then-starter (courtesy of CBS Sports) Rajon Rondo. Grant failed to distinguish himself over a handful of games. He likely faces an uphill battle as he attempts to hold off Kris Dunn.

When the Chicago Bulls get together for training camp, Kris Dunn will be hoping to make a better impression on the basketball court than he did with the Bulls’ Summer League team. Dunn struggled with his shot and dribbling with the Bulls’ team. Kris Dunn would eventually have to leave during the annual NBA tournament due to personal reasons, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kris Dunn’s last Summer League game was a woeful 3-12 shooting performance. Had Dunn dominated for the Bulls in the Summer League there would be fewer doubts about his ability to immediately contribute. With the opportunity to start for the Chicago Bulls on the line, Kris Dunn is certain to be working hard to put himself in the position to be the guy. If Dunn can handle the role it will hasten the Bulls’ rebuilding process.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]