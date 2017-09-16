Louis C.K. Defends Woody Allen And Dodges Rumors [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Philip Fairbanks and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Louis C.K. seems to be both channeling and defending Woody Allen in his new movie, I love you, Daddy. The self-funded film was created “in secret” for the most part and the result has been somewhat mixed. Many reviewers and fans are more than a bit turned off by some of the very sensitive and controversial subject matter that USA Today has called a passionate defense of statutory rape. This June, C.K., the popular stand-up comedian and sitcom star who, like Woody Allen, is famous for using his life, persona and personal neuroses and tics as fodder for his comedic endeavors. As far as that goes, I love you, Daddy is fairly standard fare for C.K.

In the new film, Louis C.K. plays TV writer, Glen Topher. Louis C.K.’s character is a New York City-based writer who is currently dealing with issues with his ex-wife and a manipulative teenage daughter, China. John Malkovich also stars as a media mogul Glen greatly looks up to. In this film, Malkovich’s character ends up lusting after Glen, C.K.’s character’s underage daughter. China is at first disgusted by her father’s idol who has a reputation for seeking after underage girls.

USA Today writes the following.

“Then the older, goateed filmmaker begins to court Glen’s spoiled high-school senior, fetishizing her as she tries on skimpy outfits at Barneys, inviting her to Paris.

Glen is frozen and flummoxed. With his ex out of the picture, what should he do? As the audience laughed around me, my stomach began to roil.

What he doesn’t do is shut down a budding romance between his underage daughter and a 68-year-old man. Instead, C.K. gives Byrne a speech passionately defending a relationship that could amount to statutory rape.”

Louis CK making an entire movie to “two sides” Woody Allen while being accused himself is the most elaborate “I’m sorry you were offended” — C (@curtisfglenn) September 13, 2017

Louis CK’s secret movie is like raunchy Woody Allen, complete with a 68 yr old Malkovich quasi-dating a 17 yr old girl. #TIFF — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) September 9, 2017

“Don’t believe everything you hear about people,” C.K.’s character Glen urges his daughter.

Speaking of not believing all you hear, the new film has not only brought up some less than favorable comparisons between Louis C.K. and Woody Allen. Louis C.K. was referred to as the “new Woody Allen” by Esquire magazine back in 2014, “but in a good way, not a creepy way.” Did Esquire speak too soon?

Vulture interviewed Louis C.K. last year. During the interview, they touched on the continued rumors of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse specifically against female comedians, that have recently come to light. “You can’t touch stuff like that. If you need your public profile to be all positive, you’re sick in the head,” C.K. offered.

New York Times has also brought up the sexual harassment rumors recently. Ever since the first story broke at Gawker (initially with no direct mention of his name) C.K. has been reticent to speak out about the accusations. “If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real.” When asked head-on if it is real, he replied “it’s not real,” and “No. They’re rumors. That’s all it is.”

Of the few female comedians who have actually been willing to speak out about the matter, Tig Notaro and Roseanne Barr are two of the most vocal.

“I think it’s important to take care of that, to handle that, because it’s serious to be assaulted,” stand-up comedian Tig Notaro said. “It’s serious to be harassed. It’s serious, it’s serious, it’s serious.” C.K., when asked about Notaro’s comments responded to the Times: “I don’t know why she said the things she’s said, I really don’t. I don’t think talking about that stuff in the press and having conversations over press lanes is a good idea.”

Tig Notaro has a new show on Amazon currently, One Mississipi, which credits Louis C.K. as an executive producer. Considering the stories, it is interesting to note that the series itself featured a scene where a character played by Notaro’s wife is made to watch her boss masturbate during a pitch meeting. Notaro spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about scene. “We wanted to show that you can be assaulted without even being touched.”

In the 2015 story, that kicked it all off Gawker explains (without mentioning any names) that the comedian has a “very powerful manager.” When they attempted to reach out to the harassed female comedian she offered the following, “First of all, your facts are wrong. and secondly, i don’t want to be a part of this story. i’m sure you understand.” Gawker went on to then ask which facts were wrong and if the incident had indeed happened at all. The unnamed female comedian reportedly responded, “please don’t contact me about this matter anymore. Breast of luck to you.”

