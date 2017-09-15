‘Poldark’ Season 3 Wish List: Top 3 Hopes For Ross, Demelza, And More [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Season 3 premiere of Poldark on PBS is almost upon us and as we patiently await its arrival, it is time contemplate the hopes that surround the popular series’ third season. Based on PBS‘ official synopsis for Episode 1, there is good reason to believe that at least a few of the things mentioned below, will happen.

For this fan, Poldark Season 2 ended on a bittersweet note. “Bitter” because Ross (Aidan Turner) betrayed Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) and “sweet” because she agreed to give him and their marriage another chance, in spite of his slightly underwhelming apology.

Will Ross make things right with Demelza in Season 3? Or will his actions from the previous season continue to haunt their reunion? After a lot of contemplation, these are the three greatest hopes on this Poldark fan’s Season 3 wish list.

#1: For Ross to finally put his relationship with Elizabeth behind him and fully commit to Demelza with his words and through his actions.

Many have told him and yet he still struggles to see it. Ross is lucky to have Demelza as his wife. There is no way he could have achieved what he has in business or in life, without her. Demelza has been Ross’ champion and his partner, helping him achieve his dreams, in any way she can. She has also been a voice of reason for her husband.

Demelza deserves to know that Ross has her back in the same way. She deserves to know that no other woman matters to him as much as her. He has made a life with Demelza and while he has assured her he intends to stay with her, it will not mean anything until he says it in-person to Elizabeth (Heida Reed).

He needs to make it clear to Elizabeth that he is not with Demelza out of duty, rather out of choice. Until then, Elizabeth will always believe she has a chance with him.

#2: For the new characters to not overwhelm the familiar ones.

Poldark Season 3 will be introducing a bevy of new faces, which while cause for excitement, also leads to concern. Poldark‘s popularity is built on its already established leads.

It is hard to imagine any of the new characters being more interesting to watch than its Season 1 staples — Ross and Demelza, or George (Jack Farthing) and Elizabeth. They are the cornerstone characters the series is built on and the thought of them appearing less is, well, disconcerting. The good news is that two of the new characters joining Poldark in Season 3 are Demelza’s brothers, which should give her more screen time, not less.

#3: Comedic relief.

As the Inquisitr previously reported the tone of the new season sounds darker than years’ past. Without Jud (Phil Davis) around to lock horns with his feisty wife Prudie (Beatie Edney), the light-hearted elements that have brightened Poldark‘s dark spots are in danger of being non-existent. Here’s hoping Season 3 will incorporate some much-needed humor to balance out its heavier side.

In Summation

If there is one thing that Poldark has demonstrated during the course of its run, it is that it can give viewers a wide variety of exciting things. The past two seasons have been filled with beautiful love stories, swashbuckling action, and delectable drama. Season 3 should be no different.

What do you want to see happen in Poldark Season 3? Is anything making you nervous? Sound off in the comments section below. Poldark Season 3 premieres October 1 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS Masterpiece.

[Featured Image by Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]