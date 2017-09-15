Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 2 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As the NFL world prepares to start Week 2, there are a few key games to watch on the schedule. One of those games will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams came out victorious in Week 1 and are hoping to make a statement this week.

Alex Smith and the Chiefs came out and shocked the defending champion, the New England Patriots, while the Eagles were able to knock off their division rival, the Washington Redskins. Both wins were big starts for each team, but one key win isn’t enough.

Looking ahead at this matchup, there is no question that it will be must-watch football for every fan. Both teams have high-powered offenses, but the defenses are good as well. Kansas City will have to play without star safety Eric Berry, who had his season ended prematurely in Week 1 with an Achilles injury.

Philadelphia was not talked about as a potential contender in the NFC leading up to the season. They were forgotten behind teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons. Carson Wentz and company are on a mission to prove that underrating them is a serious mistake.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Chiefs vs. Eagles game in NFL Week 2 action?

What a start to Kareem Hunt's career pic.twitter.com/7MDNwpCLow — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2017

Kareem Hunt Racks Up 150 Yards from Scrimmage, Three Touchdowns

To those saying that Hunt’s massive performance against the Patriots was a fluke, he is out to prove that it wasn’t. Hunt will do just that with 150 yards from scrimmage at least and three touchdowns on the day. Philadelphia may have a much-improved defense, but stopping hunt isn’t something that is easily done.

Carson Wentz Explodes for 350 Yards, Four Touchdowns

A big game from Wentz may not be viewed as a “bold prediction,” but 350 yards and four touchdowns isn’t easy to do. Wentz is going up against a talented Kansas City pass defense, but he will have a massive performance to put his team in the position to start the season 2-0.

Kansas City Sacks Wentz Five Times

Justin Houston and company will have their hands full trying to get to Carson Wentz this week. Despite the challenge, Kansas City will be able to sack Wentz at least five times. Putting pressure on the Eagles’ offensive line is a major key for the Chiefs, and they will come through with that pressure in a big way.

The Chiefs Start 2-0 in Dramatic Fashion

While these two teams will battle to the final whistle, the Chiefs will come away with the win. Kansas City has too many offensive playmakers for the Eagles to cover. It won’t be an easy win, but fans can expect a dramatic and intense finish with the Chiefs coming out on top when everything is said and done.

