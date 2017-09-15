‘BB19’ Spoilers: Why Wasn’t Final HOH Endurance Challenge Shown To Fans? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ryan DeVault and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Big Brother 19 spoilers from early Friday morning (September 15) revealed who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition. It also raises some interesting questions, though, about why the production team decided to not allow the live feed subscribers to watch the competition play out. The CBS live feeds got turned off for the latest Eviction Ceremony by the BB19 cast but remained off when the episode came to an end. Many fans were waiting online in the hopes that they would get to watch Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition take place.

Hours passed while fans posted on social media that they really wanted to know what was going on inside the Big Brother house. All they knew was that the final three for this season was going to be Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez. The trio had worked hard to evict most of the other houseguests this summer and had just taken out Kevin Schlehuber during the Thursday night episode (September 14). Now it seemed like the paid subscribers would learn the latest Big Brother 19 spoilers with their own eyes.

After midnight (house time), the live feeds came back on, revealing the very Big Brother 19 spoilers that everyone had been clamoring to learn about all night. Paul Abrahamian was the BB19 cast member who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition, giving him a spot in Part 3 of the competition during the season finale. Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez will now face off in Part 2 of the competition, with the winner moving on to face Paul.

Be the first to hear from tonight’s evicted Houseguest live on the feeds. Watch it now: https://t.co/AMutZDnaZC #BB19 pic.twitter.com/yPOaSGzESW — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 15, 2017

One of the biggest questions from paid subscribers and fans perusing social media to find answers, was why producers didn’t simply state that the live feeds were going to remain turned off during the endurance challenge? Why did everyone have to wait all that time for the Big Brother 19 spoilers to still get revealed a bit later on the CBS live feeds? If it was something that production wanted to keep as a secret until the Friday night episode, why not just announce that the feeds would be down for an extended period of time?

It’s up to you to decide #AmericasFavoriteHouseguest! Vote for the #BB19 HG you think deserves to win $25,000: https://t.co/gx9ypIO7TU pic.twitter.com/k8DOVfD7Pg — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2017

Even the Big Brother Twitter page was devoid of information about when the final HOH Competition would take place or whether subscribers were going to get to watch it play out. As a season that has frustrated many viewers comes to an end, it would have been nice for the production team to offer fans the ability to watch the final endurance challenge take place. Instead, with no explanation provided, fans were kept in the dark again. Fans used to be able to watch the intense and exciting endurance challenges, but that appears to have changed.

Since the latest Big Brother 19 spoilers were going to be revealed on the live feeds no matter what took place during the endurance challenge, why couldn’t fans learn who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition as it took place?

