Pop Siblings Aly And AJ Release Seductive (And Somewhat Scary) ‘Take Me’ Music Video [Opinion]

If you would’ve told me, a 35-year-old man, that I would be applauding former Disney starlets Aly and AJ for their bold music video for the seductive “Take Me,” I probably would’ve believed you from jump.

Although I admittedly am familiar with only a handful of their early songs, including personal favorites “Rush” and the still-phenomenal kiss-off track, “Potential Breakup Song,” I have never had much of an issue with sisters Alyson and Amanda Joy Michalka, even though most of their offerings to the pop culture world were meant for audiences much younger than myself.

Be that as it may, as a huge pop music fan now knocking on my 36th year of life, I do what I need to in order to remain in the know of what’s going on in the pop culture world at any given time, so I’m more than familiar with Aly and AJ enough to be able to sing the praises of their latest single and its bloody amazing music video, which the duo dropped just recently.

For starters, if you were expecting the sisterly pair to drop everything there was to know about them during their Disney heyday, then you obviously have one part of this review already in the bag and are also a bit late in catching up to what the pair has been up to over the past few years.

Within the first few seconds of “Take Me,” it becomes blatantly clear that Aly and AJ are now all grown up (and have been for quite some time at 28 and 26, respectively).

What you may not pick up on, however, is that the dark, witchy opening of the “Take Me” music video is leading to an even darker theme involving blood, biting, and, yes, a bit of sex, albeit disguised well enough to fit the narrative of the come-hither clip that sees the Michalka sisters as blood-hungry vampires looking to seduce their next victim into their home for a party that, for some, will be their last hurrah, but for Aly and AJ, is just another feeding session.

“Directed by Alex Ross Perry,” MTV News notes of the “Take Me” video, “with gorgeous cinematography from Sean Price Williams, Aly & AJ [star as] two restless vampires looking for something — or more accurately, someone — to sink their teeth into.”

“Take Me” is the first aural offering from the duo’s first release in a decade, the poignantly titled Ten Years, which, according to MTV News, has been described by Aly & AJ “as pop with a strong “80s influence.””

“It’s been nearly a decade since they’ve released new music under their Aly & AJ moniker,” the site goes on to say, “and after taking some time away from the music scene to focus on acting, Aly & AJ are back and better than ever.”

Check out Aly and AJ’s seductive “Take Me” music video below.

