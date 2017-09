The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Game of Thrones Season 7 was a rough one for Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), as his usual strategic brilliance brought him nothing but headaches. He was outsmarted by his siblings and lost two major allies for Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

His counsel’s impact on the Mother of Dragons lessened with every episode and his plan to have Jon Snow (Kit Harington) capture a White Walker, almost got Jon and his allies killed, and did get one of Daenerys’ dragons killed. There is no getting around it. Season 7 was not Tyrion’s best season. Will Season 8 be better for him?

Tyrion in Season 7

Now the argument can be made that Tyrion’s decisions were out-of-character and his schemes even more so. Tyrion clearly possesses a genius intellect and Season 7 did not acknowledge that during any part of his storyline in Game of Thrones‘ latest season.

Tyrion’s emotional make-up was also all over the map. Never one for outright honesty, he massively deceives a friend. He invites Jon Snow to meet Daenerys under the auspices of joining forces. In his letter, he never mentions that Daenerys is demanding that Jon bend the knee to her.

When Jon arrives, his weapons and ship are confiscated and he is basically relegated to being Daenerys’ prisoner. Jon acquiesces due to his trust in Tyrion, who exploits this without apology.

By the end of the season, none of that subterfuge seems to have made a difference and with a grim look on his face, Tyrion accepts that his queen has embarked on a romance with Jon. Earlier in the Season 7 finale, he makes it clear that this is not how he wanted Jon to come to his decision to bend the knee to Daenerys, albeit none of that angst is going to change things now.

So what is next for Tyrion? Could he have a romance of his own?

Reuniting with Sansa

Tyrion’s marriage to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) has not been lost on him. In fact, shortly after he reunites with Jon in Season 7, he asks her brother about her. To which, Jon assures him of her safety and Tyrion remarks she is “smarter than she lets on.”

He also reassures Jon that they did not consummate their marriage. Tyrion clearly has Sansa on his mind. When Jon receives Tyrion’s letter inviting him to Dragonstone, Jon asserts his belief in Tyrion. He furthers his argument with proof from Sansa, who vouches for Tyrion’s kindness.

Sansa did not engage in a political marriage in Season 7 and the expectation that she agree to one in Season 8 should be heightened. With their marriage in legal limbo, it is unclear if Sansa’s marriage to Tyrion would need to be renewed, or if they could just pick up where they left off. She legally married Ramsay Bolton, since they parted ways, so it would seem the former option would be necessary.

If Tyrion remarries Sansa, they could be happy together. Sansa has changed a lot and Tyrion has too. They could have grown into the people they need each other to be as spouses. As the Inquisitr previously stated Sansa and Tyrion might be destined to end up together and there are lots of theories to support why. Not to mention, Tyrion was headed to the North in the Season 7 finale, where he will inevitably reunite with Sansa.

The hand of theā€¦

The Season 7 finale revealed information that could put Tyrion out of a job in Season 8. At the end of Episode 7, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) pieced together the buried truth that Jon Snow is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. That means Daenerys is not the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, Jon is.

If Daenerys is not the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Tyrion cannot be her hand. If Jon accepts his mantle, he could ask Tyrion to be his hand. Although, Davos would probably be Jon’s favorite for that position.

Regardless, you do not dismiss Tyrion Lannister. He is way too valuable, so Jon will likely find a role for him to play. If the theory previously published on the Inquisitr that Jon Snow and Daenerys will have a baby in Season 8 is true, Tyrion could have his hands full strategizing the protection of fire and ice’s child. Hopefully, such a storyline would not dissolve into Tyrion simply playing babysitter.

Tyrion and Daenerys

It is hard to find a man in Westeros, who is not in love with Daenerys Targaryen, and the Season 7 finale seemed to indicate that Tyrion was within those ranks. Tyrion’s feelings are clearly unrequited so one should expect his feelings for the Mother of Dragons to fair no better than Ser Jorah’s. Time reports that actor Peter Dinklage provided an explanation for Tyrion’s brooding countenance as he saw Jon Snow enter Daenerys’ room, which is certainly enlightening.

In summation

Tyrion is a pivotal Game of Thrones character and his arc in Season 8 should be indicative of that. Watching him be outwitted in Season 7 was not fun, or congruent with the character we have seen operate for six and now seven seasons.

Tyrion needs to reclaim his confidence, his romantic side, and build his power. Find out if he does when Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO. The final season of the series is expected to air as early as next year, or as late as 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]