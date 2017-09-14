Ozzy Osbourne Inspired Band Thirteen, Winner Of Zakk Wylde’s Master Class, Totally Rocks [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist Zakk Wylde, one of the greatest guitarists alive today, recently chose five young musicians as winners of the Master Class contest. Among those winners, Wylde chose Daniel Mahanger of the band Thirteen.

Zakk Wylde together with a judging panel chose the five winners on the basis of their technique, authenticity, originality, and style, according to the Master Class, Amplifier TV website.

Zakk Wylde, the famed guitarist of The Black Lable Society, currently playing for Ozzy Osbourne, could not have picked a better musician than Daniel Mahanger. Daniel’s work with Thirteen is both creative and flawless. See two of the Thirteen band’s videos below.

Ozzy Osbourne inspired Thirteen’s guitarist from the beginning according to an interview with 50Third And 3rd. When Daniel was only 13-years-old he heard his friend Rick play a few riffs from Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” and the rest is history.

“It was like watching God play guitar. That was the moment I was hooked. Asked my mom to buy me a guitar and became an Ozzy freak.”

It was Ozzy Osbourne’s other guitar player Randy Rhoads that spurred Daniel Mahanger on, inspiring him to practice, but in the end, it was Zakk Wylde that gave Daniel his stamp of approval.

“I was fixated on practicing to one day be close to as good as Randy Rhoads, Ozzy’s guitar player.”

Thirteen’s guitarist Daniel Mahanger won a Zakk Wylde Odin electric guitar, a trip to Hollywood and a collection of Zakk Wylde’s favorite guitar gear, which Mahanger will put to good use, from the sound of Thirteen’s album. What an honor to gain Zakk Wylde’s approval after being such a huge Ozzy Osbourne fan.

Thirteen has high aspirations. Their mission according to the Thirteen Band Website is to create “music in the same caliber” as Ozzy Osbourne’s Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Black Label Society, which is Zakk Wylde’s band, Guns n Roses, and Alice n’ Chains.” While this is a high goal to aspire to, Thirteen is definitely on their way, producing some of the coolest riffs of this century in the spirit of Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde.

Thirteen’s album, called Nightingale, available on Amazon, features Daniel Mahanger on guitar, Rocco Guarino on bass, Rudiger and Savanna on vocals and Devin on drums. Guarino also serves as the producer of the album, which was recorded in Scott Weiland’s studio according to the band’s website.

“The Track List for Thirteen’s album Nightingale: “Nightingale,” “In Her Mind,” “Insanity,” “El Diablo,” “I Let Go,” “Dark Star,” “Time,” “Romeo Kiss,” “Satin Doll,” and “The Siren.” All ten tracks totally rock. It’s hard to imagine this music, reminiscent of Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society, and Zakk Wylde was made by young artists like Thirteen.

Zakk Wylde of Ozzy Osbourne’s band chose Daniel Mahanger of Thirteen as a promising young musician, so expect to hear more from Thirteen.

