Building The Perfect FanDuel Fantasy Football Lineup For Week 2 Of 2017 NFL Season [Opinion]

With Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season now nothing more than a fading memory for American football aficionados, it’s time to look ahead to what’s in store for Week 2 fantasy football on FanDuel.

As we delve into Week 2, team and player trends have yet to develop. However, there’s still plenty of data that can be used to help construct a dominant FanDuel lineup.

Based on matchups, league injuries and prices, here’s what I’ve identified as a safe FanDuel fantasy football lineup for Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season.

QB – Derek Carr – Oakland Raiders – $8,300

Let’s be honest: Everyone knows the Oakland Raiders are going to make mincemeat out of the New York Jets on Sunday.

Although this game will likely be a blowout by the start of the fourth quarter, firing up Raiders QB Derek Carr is still a splendid idea as it’s hard to imagine Carr not finishing with around 300 yards and three TDs against New York’s inexperienced secondary.

RB – Kerwynn Williams – Arizona Cardinals – $6,100

With David Johnson out, Kerwynn Williams is expected to be Arizona’s No. 1 running back until further notice. In Week 2, Williams has a matchup that could lead to fantasy gold against the lowly Indianapolis Colts.

For his price, Williams will provide tremendous value on FanDuel.

RB – Mike Gillislee – New England Patriots -$6,700

Mike Gillislee exploded for three touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, and appears for certain to be Bill Belichick’s undisputed goal line back in 2017.

Although he’s likely going to be highly owned by daily fantasy enthusiasts in Week 2, his affordable price and lofty upside make Gillislee a borderline must-start against the defensively-challenged New Orleans Saints.

If you’re looking for sneaky play on FanDuel, use Jacquizz Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WR – Jordy Nelson – Green Bay Packers – $8,100

In Week 1, Jordy Nelson tallied seven receptions for 79 yards and one TD against the stingy Seattle Seahawks defense.

In Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, it’s hard to imagine Nelson not finishing with 100 yards and at least one TD as Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target.

WR – Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs – $7,200

In Week 1, Tyreek Hill was sensational, finishing with seven receptions for 133 yards and one TD against the New England Patriots.

According to RotoWorld, Hill’s 75-yard TD reception marked the fifth-straight game in which he scored a touchdown of over 65 yards or more.

“He probably could have had a bigger night, but was knocked out with cramps in the fourth quarter. The highlight was a 75-yard touchdown — Hill’s fifth straight game with a 65-yard plus score — in the third quarter. Left unguarded by Stephon Gilmore, Hill hauled in a perfectly-thrown sideline ball from Alex Smith and was off to the races with his Olympic speed.”

Hill was used all over the formation by coach Andy Reid, constantly being put into motion. He’ll be a high-end WR2 against the Eagles in Week 2. The Eagles’ secondary is highly burnable.

For just $7,200 on FanDuel, Hill should be a swell play in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

WR – Brandin Cooks – New England Patriots – $7,900/Amari Cooper – Oakland Raiders – $7,900

Both Brandin Cooks and Amari Cooper are priced fairly at $7,900 and could have monster games on Sunday. Cooks faces his former team, the New Orleans Saints, and projects to play circles around their abysmal defense on the fast track of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

With that said, pairing Cooper with QB Derek Carr against the Jets is also intriguing.

Both players should have big games, so you can decide this one.

TE – Zach Ertz – Philadelphia Eagles – $6,100

In Week 1, Zach Ertz made the most out of the eight times he was targeted by Carson Wentz. He finished with eight receptions for 93 yards, which was good for 13.3 fantasy points on FanDuel.

In Week 2, Ertz’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is not as intimidating as it was a week ago now that Chiefs safety Eric Berry is out for the season.

Thus, Ertz is irrefutably worth rostering on FanDuel.

K- Matt Bryant – Atlanta Falcons – $5,000

Matt Bryant is kicking for the home team in what Las Vegas expects to be the highest-scoring game of the week (O/U 54).

Need I say more?

D – Los Angeles Rams – $4,400

The Los Angeles Rams defense electrified in Week 1, as it scored two touchdowns on interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts and finished with 28 fantasy points on FanDuel.

Obviously, Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins is a far superior quarterback than Scott Tolzien. However, it’s fair to assume Los Angeles is capable of forcing Cousins into a few mistakes of his own on the road.

For the price, fire up the Rams defense confidently.

Good luck in Week 2, folks!

