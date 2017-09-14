Dallas Cowboys Vs. Denver Broncos: Bold Predictions For Week 2 Of 2017 NFL Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Timothy Downs and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season should be incredibly exciting despite the lack of standout games on the schedule. One of the most interesting Week 2 matchups features the Dallas Cowboys traveling northwest to take on the Denver Broncos in a battle of 1-0 teams.

In Week 1, the Cowboys made the New York Giants offense look foolish in their 19-3 win on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos also secured a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in front of a national audience, but their victory was much more difficult to ascertain as they held on by just three points (24-21).

The Cowboys are undoubtedly the better team on paper, and are favored by two points by the folks in Las Vegas despite playing on the road in one of the NFL’s toughest environments in Denver.

But the Broncos offense looked far better than expected in Week 1 and can’t be taken lightly.

So, will Jason Garrett’s bunch manage to make it out of Denver with an impressive road win, or will Vance Joseph begin his head coaching career 2-0 after the Broncos outplay a team with more talent.

Find out with the bold predictions below.

Trevor Siemian Throws For 250 Yards, Two TDs

In Week 1, Siemian put forth a decent effort against the Chargers, finishing with 219 yards through the air, two passing TDs, one rushing TD, and one interception. While RB C.J. Anderson is unquestionably the Broncos’ most important player on offense, it’s fair to assume we might see Siemian throw more often than expected this season.

Trevor Siemian has been really impressive tonight. Sometimes it's best you don't overthink it. Let the best man play. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 12, 2017

While the Cowboys secondary impressed against the Giants in Week 1, it’s worth noting New York was playing without WR Odell Beckham Jr. and only rushed for a total of 35 yards.

Thus, Dallas was able to send extra defenders into coverage since they weren’t needed in the box.

Another shutdown performance from Dallas’ run defense in Week 2 is unlikely considering Anderson’s skill set.

Expect Siemian to benefit from loosened coverage and finish with no less than 250 yards and two TDs.

Dez Bryant Nowhere To Be Found

According to the Washington Post, Broncos cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. allowed just 34 yards over 65 snaps in Week 1.

In Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib yielded just 34 yards on 65 snaps in coverage. They ranked No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, last season among 79 qualified corners for yards allowed per cover snap per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

As the Cowboys No. 1 wide receiver, the Broncos will incontrovertibly keep two and three sets of eyes on Bryant at all times in this one.

Expect Bryant to be rendered a non-factor.

Dak Prescott & Ezekiel Elliott Put Cowboys On Their Backs To Win It Late In Fourth Quarter

Without Dez Bryant dominating in the pass attack, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will be forced to take over late in the fourth quarter and lead the Cowboys on a game-winning drive.

Ezekiel Elliott on Dak Prescott: "Since I've gotten here he's become my best friend. When we're out there it's like nothing can stop us." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 11, 2017

Denver nearly blew a late lead against Los Angeles in Week 1, but this time around, the Broncos won’t be able to rely on a missed field goal to save their bacon.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]