Michelle Obama Spawns Bittersweet Vision For Expert? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Michelle Obama is still very popular today across the social media world, but one expert is willing to stretch that popularity a little bit further when tagging the former first lady as the best chance for the Democrats to take back the White House from Trump in 2020. This vision for the Democratic Party is created by former Bill Clinton pollster Douglas Schoen.

While Schoen is sure that Michelle Obama would do the trick when it comes to the Democrats taking back the White House from Trump, he doesn’t endorse her. Some might consider this a rather bittersweet prediction coming from this expert analyst as he is making two rather polarized points. Schoen is basically saying Michelle Obama is just about the only one who could get into the White House from her party at this point, but he doesn’t want to see her there.

He doesn’t agree with the advances he believes she will embark on for the country if she were to become the president. He wasn’t and still isn’t a fan of Barack Obama’s politics either. Schoen writes, “I have been, and still am, critical of Barack Obama’s presidency.” But as a previous Inquisitr article points out, there are a few from the Democratic Party who may be gearing up for a run at the Oval Office, but none will fare as well, according to Schoen, as Michelle Obama would.

Can you say "President Michelle Obama?" https://t.co/0Y36mse5w6 — ThePoliticalInsider (@TPInsidr) September 8, 2017

According to Newsweek, Schoen believes Michelle has a much better chance than anyone else being touted as a future leader. At least they can hang their hopes on the possibility that there is someone within their party who may be able to move Trump when the time comes. No one has been seen as an overwhelming hopeful for the Democrats to date.

The down side of this is the reality that Michelle Obama won’t budge and that is mostly because she won’t do this to her kids again. It was back in April when Michelle finally revealed the reason that she adamantly denies even pondering a run for the White House. According to the Huffington Post, Michelle said during an interview back then,

“Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family…. I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family.”

The former first lady conveyed during an Oprah interview that she shoots from the hip and she said she doesn’t play games. She told Oprah earlier this year that she considers herself “pretty direct.” She finished off by saying if she were interested, she would say so… but, she’s not.

Would you vote for @MichelleObama if she decided to run for #president one day? pic.twitter.com/z6aLoNUoUf — OpposingViews (@OpposingViews) September 7, 2017

So just how serious is Schoen’s prediction? In an op-ed for The Hill, the former Clinton pollster sees Michelle Obama as the party’s most popular political figure. She has an overall 65 percent approval rating and “almost universal popularity among the Democrats.”

While Schoen is speaking as an analyst and his professional opinion is that Michelle Obama would be the best candidate for the party, as a citizen of this nation, he doesn’t care for her political views. Schoen writes,

“Michelle Obama would not be my candidate, and I do not agree with many of the positions I believe she would advance. But as an analyst, Michelle Obama is clearly the Democrats’ best chance to reunite the party and win back the White House in 2020.”

