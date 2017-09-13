‘The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas’ Thomas Gibson, Mark Addy, Stephen Baldwin, And Kristen Johnston [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas featured the incredibly handsome Thomas Gibson as Chip Rockefeller, a huge temptation to Wilma portrayed by Kirsten Johnson. When The Flintstones go to Rock Vegas, all bets are off.

Stephen Baldwin, and Mark Addy delight as Barney Rubble and Fred Flintstone. The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas was a blast from the past, even when it was released 2000, as a prequel to both the previous Flintstone movie released in 1994 and the 1960s animated comedy TV Series, The Flintstones.

Thomas Gibson was not hitting on Fred Flintstone’s wife. The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas was such a flashback, Wilma’s name was Wilma Slaghoople. The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas is nostalgia on top of nostalgia and a slam dunk for Thomas Gibson fans, with Gibson at his hottest.

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas also featured Wilma Slaghoople’s mother portrayed by Joan Collins, and of course Wilma’s best friend Betty O’Shale, long before she was Mrs. Barney Rubble according to IMBD.

In the end, true love between Fred and Wilma, and perhaps destiny won out over all Thomas Gibson’s many charms. Of course, none of this was easy on The Rubble and Flintstone bachelor duo, portrayed by Stephen Baldwin and Mark Addy.

See The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas below. It’s a funny, sweet, nostalgic film, especially for those old enough to recall the 1960’s animated television program.

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas has been an amazing franchise but hasn’t been heard from since 2000. The prehistoric cartoon made its debut in the 1960s. There has been no rumor of another sequel, but one would certainly be appreciated.

The Flintstones animated series may have been about the stone age, but it strongly reflected the culture and values of the 1950s and early 1960s. This fact intensifies the nostalgia factor. While some movies and programs suffer from being dragged through two time periods, The Flintstones franchise has never had that problem.

The Flintstones Viva Rock Vegas attempts to update the culture a bit, but in general, it’s still Fred and Wilma Flintstone, and Betty and Barney Rubble in a terrific couple’s comedy that keys back to the 1960s American childhood.

Watch Thomas Gibson try to steal Fred Flintstone’s future wife Wilma’s heart in The Flintstones, Viva Rock Vegas.

