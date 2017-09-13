‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Predictions: Semifinals Week 2 – Who Goes Home? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Todd Betzold and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

After tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent 2017, we will officially know the finalists for Season 12. We watched 11 more acts perform in the semifinals on AGT 2017, and it was a tremendous show. That makes these AGT results even harder for tonight. So, who goes home tonight on AGT Season 12? Check out my thoughts below in my America’s Got Talent 2017 predictions.

Last night on America’s Got Talent, it was the second week of semifinals, and they definitely saved the best for last. This was a stellar night of performances, as most of these acts did not mess around. Celine Tam kicked things off with an amazing performance of “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, and the night ended with Angelica Hale performing a perfect performance of “Without You” by David Guetta.

Most of the acts seemed to be on their A-game, so that makes it even more difficult to say goodbye to any of them. However, six acts will be eliminated tonight on AGT 2017. The other five acts will be moving on to the finale, which is just one week away.

It truly is difficult to imagine six of these acts being eliminated tonight. I want to choose more than five to move on, but I can’t. Because of that, here are my five picks to move on to the AGT finale tonight.

Angelica Hale

Light Balance

Merrick Hanna

Diavolo

Celine Tam

To be honest, I thought Diavolo and Light Balance were the best of the night. Everyone has a talent, but that is some real skill and hard work they put out there, and I think they should be rewarded. I don’t think Merrick Hanna had his best night of dancing, but he is so darn cute that I think America will vote him through. Angelica and Celine are both very talented, and I think they will both go through, but I do wonder if people will pick one young singer over the other and vote only for them.

Based on those names, we have six acts being sent home tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017.

Christian Guardino

In The Stairwell

Mandy Harvey

Pompeyo Family Dogs

Colin Cloud

Kechi

Who do you think goes home tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017?

