Atlanta Falcons Vs. Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 2 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are fresh off of a 17-9 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, and the Atlanta Falcons, however, got off to a slow start, narrowly defeating the Chicago Bears by a final score of 23-20 after the Bears failed to score a touchdown in the closing seconds.

Not only is this game important for both teams to make a statement about this season, it is also a chance for Green Bay to get revenge for the Falcons knocking them out of the playoffs in last years NFC Championship Game.

After watching both teams in Week 1, the matchup has quite a few question marks surrounding it. Can the Packers’ defense continue playing at the high level they showed against Seattle? Will the Falcons’ offense figure out the struggles that they had against Chicago?

Those are just two of the questions, but rest assured this game will be well worth watching. On Sunday Night Football with two elite quarterbacks and high-powered offenses, two hard-nosed head coaches, and defenses that must play well for these teams to be championship contenders, this is must-watch television for any football fan.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Falcons vs. Packers game in Week 2 NFL action?

We slowed the passing game in Chicago. But this week, with Aaron Rodgers, we have a whole different challenge. https://t.co/Sf75ewfGTw pic.twitter.com/VqXMVXBUfT — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 12, 2017

Aaron Rodgers Shreds Atlanta for 350 Yards, Four Touchdowns

Beating the Falcons is exactly what a competitor like Rodgers will want more than anything else after losing to them in the playoffs last season. His play will reflect that fact, as he will throw for at least 350 yards and four touchdowns. Atlanta may not have an amazing defense, but those numbers are bold in any game.

Atlanta Sacks Rodgers at Least Five Times

There were obvious holes in Green Bay’s offensive line last week against the Seahawks. Atlanta will do everything in their power to disrupt the Packers’ aerial attack by putting pressure on Rodgers. They will accomplish that goal and will sack him at least five times.

Green Bay Forces Three Turnovers

Perhaps the biggest surprise in Week 1 for the Packers was how good their defense played. Green Bay is focused on creating turnovers this season and they will find a way to do so again this week. They will force Ryan and the Falcons’ offense to turn the football over at least three times.

At Least 70 Points Between the Two Teams

Any game that features offenses as potent as the Packers and Falcons will result in a lot of points. These two teams will put on a show this Sunday and will combine for at least 70 points between the two of them.

Green Bay Gets Their Revenge

Heading into this week’s game, it is hard to predict who will come out on top. That being the case, the Packers looked much sharper in Week 1. Green Bay will find a way to start the season 2-0 and will get revenge for their NFC Championship Game loss to Atlanta last season.

Who do you think will end up winning this Week 2 matchup? What are your final score predictions for the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Rainier Ehrhardt/AP Images]