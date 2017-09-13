The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Bates and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Before the big historical Kobe Bryant announcement, ESPN listed out their top 100 NBA players. Every year, ESPN or Bleacher Report put out their top 100 in the offseason to get fans ready for the season. However, on this ESPN top 100 lists, they took it too far.

ESPN ranked Carmelo Anthony number 63 out of 100 players in the NBA. That’s not the problem that has rookie Lonzo Ball, who never played an NBA game a day in his life ahead of a future hall of fame player.

Several NBA players let their voice be heard and Melo himself sent out a subliminal message to ESPN on his Instagram post. Melo picture caption:

“Can’t Make Sense Out Of Non Sense! AS LONG AS I KNOW IM NICE, F*** IT IM MY OWN FAN. A certain darkness is needed to see the stars.”@Espn Don’t be so Blatant with the disrespect.”

Melo is dealing with a lot in his career over the past season. First, his former team president Phil Jackson blasted him for holding the ball too long. Second, his own team fans boo him off the court throughout the season. Now, he’s getting sidetracked by the ESPN ranking list. One player couldn’t take it anymore.

CJ McCollum had a problem and let it be known on Twitter. McCollum took matters into his own hands and blasted all the sports journalists.

We need to start ranking these weak ass journalist. With descriptions of their strengths, weaknesses and ability to make up "sources" — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 12, 2017

McCollum voiced his opinion and other NBA players joined him to agree on the fact that they should start ranking sports journalists from top to bottom.

Soon as McCollum made his tweet, NBA players came together and threatening sports writers that they will make a list.

Ok I'll have one up before season!!! Since I'm a player and media I would know best!! ???? https://t.co/kCfEAM0OP0 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) September 12, 2017

All-time great NBA reporter David Aldrige didn’t take McCollum tweet to kindly. Aldrige doesn’t understand why would McCollum and other NBA players get upset over a meaningless top 100 ranking article.

Serious question: why do you or anyone who actually plays in the L care about a meaningless ranking by journalists you don’t know/respect? — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 13, 2017

Some may say Melo brand is impacted because of this list. In addition, sometimes players kids sees this list and shame of what their father is doing in the NBA. A lot of people are going to say that this list will motivate the player to do better next season.

In all actuality, Melo is still a threat in the NBA and any team in the NBA would love to have Melo on their team.

