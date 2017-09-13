New York Jets Vs. Oakland Raiders: Bold Predictions For Week 2 Of 2017 NFL Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Timothy Downs and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Now that Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is finally in the books, it’s time to look ahead to Week 2, which projects to be laden with enough storylines and plot twists to make Hollywood jealous.

One of biggest mismatches scheduled for Week 2 will take place in the Bay Area as the lowly New York Jets travel roughly 2,500 miles west to take on one of the NFL’s top-five teams in the Oakland Raiders.

In Week 1, the Jets looked like one of the NFL’s worst teams as expected in their 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Raiders managed to defeat the up and coming Tennessee Titans in their own building by the score of 26-16.

Although this matchup looks like the prototypical trap game for the Raiders as they host a drastically inferior team, it’s difficult to imagine Jack Del Rio’s squad will be looking past the task at hand in Week 2.

However, as bad as they are on paper and on the field, anything can happen in the National Football League, and Jets head coach Todd Bowles will spend all week cooking up the best game plan he can come up with in efforts to shock the masses and defeat the Raiders.

So, what should you expect to see happen when the Jets and Raiders square off on Sunday?

Find out with the bold predictions below.

Josh McCown Throws Three Interceptions

While I’m sure Josh McCown intends to put forth an admirable effort against the Raiders, the 38-year-old quarterback will instead be running for his life throughout all four quarters.

Some not so great stats for QBs today Andy Dalton: 0 TDs 4 INTs

DeShone Kizer: 7 sacks

Carson Palmer: 0 TDs 3 INTs

Josh McCown 56.2 rating — Damon A. Salvadore (@DamonSalvadore1) September 10, 2017

Expect Oakland’s front-seven to send overwhelming pocket pressure McCown’s way, which will force him to throw three interceptions.

Derek Carr Electrifies

While the Jets still possess some decent talent in the trenches, their secondary is being rebuilt and is in no way an intimidating unit.

Derek Carr will carve the Jets to shreds aerially, finishing with no less than 300 yards and three TDs.

Marshawn Lynch Goes Beast Mode

Marshawn Lynch’s Raiders debut went well, as the veteran running back finished with a workmanlike 76 rushing yards and one reception for 16 yards.

Marshawn Lynch looked just like Marshawn Lynch. Ran violent. Back home in Raiders black. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 10, 2017

On Sunday against the Jets, we should see a Lynch flash glimpses of his former as he goes ‘Beast Mode’ on New York. Expect Lynch to finish with nearly 150 all-purpose yards and at least one touchdown.

Matt Forte Nowhere To Be Found

Matt Forte couldn’t get anything going on the ground against the Bills in Week 1, finishing with just 16 rushing yards on six carries.

The veteran running back might not be finished, but it’s clear playing on such a lousy team at this point of his career is weighing on him. Against the Raiders, Forte will once again be rendered completely irrelevant on Sunday.

Raiders Win By 20 Points

According to Football Locks, the folks in Las Vegas have the Raiders favored by 14 points over the Jets, but it’s going to a far more lopsided final score.

Expect the Raiders to win by no less than 20 points. Heck, we might even see backup quarterback EJ Manuel play a significant amount of snaps in the fourth quarter of what will be an absolute blowout.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]