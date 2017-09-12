Janet Jackson And Wissam Al Mana’s Marriage Shouldn’t Be Of Any Concern To Her Fans — Here’s Why [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Before I get into what I need to say about Janet Jackson and her now-over marriage to Wissam Al Mana, let me preface this by expressing that everything currently sliding through our feeds regarding their defunct union and alleged verbal abuse that was suffered is all speculation.

Unless Janet or Wissam speak definitively on what occurred, which they probably won’t, we don’t know the real deal. There, that’s been said. Now, let me say this.

To my fellow #JanFam: Please do not, under any circumstance, feel bad about ever defending Janet and Wissam’s relationship, marriage, parental skills or the love that brought the two of them together.

If nothing else, we all wanted Janet to be happy. We wanted this to work for her because of everything she’s been through in her life; but most especially what she experienced after she lost Michael, one of the few people who loved her unconditionally.

We had no idea what was going on behind closed doors with Janet and Wissam and as secretive as our girl often is, she probably wanted it that way for, what seems to be, good reason.

Imagine if we were actually privy to what TMZ and People are saying about what she went through while she was pregnant with beautiful baby Eissa. Could you imagine how hard we would’ve went to find a way to get to her and possibly save her — and that would’ve been wrong, by the way.

Janet, if any of this is true, needed to save herself.

And she’s done that. She’s free. She’s singing. She’s dancing. She’s snatching wigs on the “State of the World Tour.”

She’s good, y’all.

We got our girl back and that’s all that should matter right now from our end. That, and our continued support of the woman born Janet Damita Jo Jackson. Right now, the last thing she needs is for us to go overboard, even though some of us have already started doing the most to get revenge on her behalf; which is another wrong thing to do, by the way.

Let it go, just as she has.

Now, I’m not going to sit here and lie and say that I’m not highly disappointed at what I’m reading regarding Janet Jackson, because I very much am. I want to chew that Wissam Al Mana out six ways from Sunday, and then one more time for the holy day where I’m supposed to be taking it easy on gathering fools who have the alleged nerve to demean a pregnant 50-year-old woman who gave birth to their heir.

But, I know Janet wouldn’t want that from me. She’d want me to be strong for her, to support her, to love her through this. And that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna keep writing pieces about her and blare her Unbreakable album and all of her other music through my headphones at every possible opportunity, because Janet Jackson is and has always been one of my musical heroes (Michael forever remains another).

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana, for all purposes, are no longer Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana. Let’s leave that be and focus on the one we’ve always focused on: Miss Janet Damita Jo Jackson. She’s got this and we’ve got her, and that’s the way it’s always been because, as she once sang, that’s the way love goes.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]